The moment when interscholastic sports got underway this fall was was monumental.
After months of wondering whether any form of fall sports could start, the day finally arrived for North Country athletes.
As practices started for soccer and cross country at various schools in the region on Sept. 21, Sports Editor Joey LaFranca headed up to the Chazy boys soccer practice to capture a scene of what sports returning was actually like.
Things were a bit strange as athletes adjusted to wearing masks and remaining distant when possible, but at the end of the day, they were playing soccer.
This day kicked off what turned out being a very successful fall season, which included soccer, cross country, girls swim and gymnastics being played in Section VII.
All that success began on Sept. 21, and the day helped signify a return to normalcy, which was welcomed by countless people.
ORIGINAL STORY
Sept. 21
BY JOEY LAFRANCA
Sports Editor
CHAZY — Shorts, cleats and shin guards are common checklist items for a soccer practice.
Add masks to the equation this year.
The fall 2020 interscholastic sports season began in the North Country Monday with multiple schools in the region starting practices for the various sports allowed under New York State Public High School Athletic Association guidelines.
The Chazy boys soccer team kicked off practice Monday, and while it was a bit unique, circumstances went from somewhat strange to much more normal as the day went on.
"When I am looking at 20 guys in front of me practicing with a mask on, you can't say it reminds you of the years past," Chazy coach Rob McAuliffe said.
"As a coach, you always want to refer to a past experience, but I can't refer back to the last time I worked during a pandemic, so we are just going to see how it goes.
"When we put players out on the field, we are going to try and win every game we play, but at the same time, there is a part of us that is just very thankful we are given this opportunity."
NEW BEGINNINGS
Practice for the defending Section VII Class D boys soccer champions began at 3:30 p.m. at one of the fields adjacent to the Chazy school building.
For the first time in months, Chazy boys and girls soccer squads of various age levels were back practicing at the school's athletic facilities.
"This is as exciting as it can get," Chazy senior Riley Hansen said. "We are making it what we can make it. It's not going to be our normal season. It's going to go in the history books as that one season. This is my last season, and I want to make the most out of it."
The team kicked off practice with a couple laps around the field before snagging a quick water break where players discussed how strange it was to be wearing masks.
McAuliffe then brought his team together before practice proceeded any further and discussed how unique the season will be, what a game schedule may look like and how the key to enjoying this season will be to expect the unexpected.
"I think the boys are very excited to be out here," McAuliffe said. "It was a lot of work by a lot of people to make this day happen. There is a lot more work to be done, but being able to be out here and practice was special and very exciting for all the kids."
BACK IN THE GROOVE
The Eagles continued practice with stretching followed by some individual footwork training before snagging another quick drink and moving on to passing drills.
Chazy senior Tanner Conners, who was an observer of practice as he continues to recover from a lower-body injury, said it was not ideal to be watching the first practice instead of participating, but he chose to look at the bigger picture.
"I am pretty excited," Conners said. "It could be worse because there could have been nothing at all. We will take the precautions and wear the masks and do what we need to do.
"I am just going to give it my all at this point. I see a lot of potential in this team. There's nothing to lose at this point."
That sentiment was a theme of the entire practice as the group enjoyed working together after having to wait an extra month compared to the usual start date of the fall season.
"When practice first started, it felt odd," McAuliffe said. "Having your first practice on Sept. 21 is just an odd feeling. In some ways it was weird for the boys, too, but as the practice progressed, it started to feel a bit more normal. Toward the very end when we were all together, it brought back the feelings of a normal practice."
A BIT OF FUN
After some technical work, the squad moved on to a crossing drill that incorporated waves of four players featuring one team member crossing the ball from the corner to three teammates crashing the net trying to put the ball home past the goalkeeper.
True team camaraderie could be heard as the squad and coaching staff complimented players on various efforts to score goals in various fashions, including a diving header by Hansen that got a good laugh out of many on the team.
"At first with this COVID stuff, it felt weird to be at practice," Hansen said. "Nobody was really talking, and nobody knows what to expect with the whole mask situation. But I feel that everyone started to loosen up toward the end and forget the masks were even on.
"At the end of the day, we want to have fun. It's new for everyone. Nobody has experienced this. The goal is to have a good year and win games."
MOVING AHEAD
Practice wrapped up with a shooting drill that saw a typical amount of balls sail way over the net and into the woods, prompting players to make the dreaded jog into the rough stuff to retrieve their errant shots.
There were a couple highlight goals, however, which Chazy hopes will only become more frequent as practices continue.
As far as a game schedule goes, nothing official has been made at this time, but McAuliffe hopes the Chazy boys and girls varsity teams will begin playing opponents Oct. 2 and 3.
"There's a long way to go, and I think there will be constant obstacles," McAuliffe said. "I think we owe it to the kids of our schools to give them as normal of a season as possible. And if we hit some obstacles, then we will lean on people who are experts to tell us what to do."
McAuliffe stressed that message to his players when they joined together at the end of practice.
And in the theme of the COVID-19 pandemic, the typical all-hands-in shout before the end of practice turned into players remaining socially distant and extending their hands to try and acclimate to the times while maintaining as similar of a routine as possible.
Keeping everything as normal as possible under current COVID-19 circumstances will be prioritized by McAuliffe and his entire squad.
"When the whistle blows and we have an opponent across the field from us, we are going to try and win that game," McAuliffe said. "That's what the boys want more than anything, and that's not going to change. They want the opportunity to go and perform at their best and compete against teams."
