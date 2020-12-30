This certainly was not a happy moment, but March 12, 2020, will forever be a day nobody in local sports ever forgets.
It was the day the sports world went dark.
College athletics, including the SUNYAC, made the decision to cancel the remainder of their winter and spring seasons earlier in the day, and the New York Public High School Athletic Association followed.
The only difference for NYSPHSAA was it postponed its winter championships indefinitely.
There was optimism at first that the COVID-19 pandemic would put sports on hold only for a bit, but as we all know by now, sports were dormant for quite some time.
So much was unknown when sports initially went away in the middle of March, and the initial pause started an unwelcome but historic time for athletics.
ORIGINAL STORY
March 12
BY JOEY LAFRANCA
Sports Editor
PLATTSBURGH — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association has postponed its winter championships indefinitely.
The announcement was made via a press release at 3:14 p.m. Thursday.
“It was my goal to complete the winter championships on schedule," NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas said in the release.
"It has become increasingly more difficult to host these championship events with the number of challenges that have been presented. I also have concerns as the Executive Director of NYSPHSAA and a parent, that students will be participating in an event under circumstances that are not conducive to a quality and beneficial participation experience.”
STRANGE TIMES
For now, all winter sports at the high school level are on hold.
It is more important to note all events have been postponed and not canceled, but with the ever-changing COVID-19 outbreak, New York sports are in a state of flux.
"I would say that I would encourage our teams still alive in the playoffs to remain optimistic," Section VII Executive Director Matt Walentuk said. "They were a select few that were still participating in the sport. It's important to know things are not canceled as of now.
"These championships may go on but not at the typical time. I am sure all options will be considered. The state championships are important, but in light of the coronavirus and public safety, that has more weight than these games."
SPORTS AFFECTED
The impacted events include the NYSPHSAA Ice Hockey, Bowling, Boys and Girls Basketball Regional and State Championships, according to the release.
Section VII was set to host Class B and D regional games for boys and girls basketball before the announcement from Zayas.
Zayas said on Twitter, "I had to make the difficult decision today to postpone the winter NYSPHSAA championships. It has become increasingly more difficult to host these championship events in a manner that would serve as a quality & beneficial participation experience for our student-athletes."
'A TOUGH DAY'
When news broke about the postponements, many felt the disappointment.
Usually a team's season ends either with a trophy in its players hands or by a tough defeat many athletes, past and present, have unfortunately had to go through.
This year is different. Certain high school squads may have their seasons end without a win or loss.
The Schroon Lake boys were originally scheduled to play Section II's North Warren in a Class D regional at 2 p.m. Saturday.
"Getting on the practice court after school only to get a message that everything would be postponed made for a tough day," Wildcats coach Lee Silvernail said. "There was a lot of emotions in a short period of time.
"I think they could tell when I walked back in the gym after being notified and talking with my assistants that something was not right. I think they knew the seriousness of the situation."
After relaying the news to his team, Silvernail let his players have some practice time after they stressed they wanted to play some form of basketball Thursday.
Silvernail said the team will take Friday off and re-assess the situation Monday.
STILL PRACTICING
The Saranac boys, who were slated to play Section II's Schalmont in a Class B regional Friday, are going to keep practicing for the time being.
"That's the plan for now," Chiefs coach Mike Recore said.
Saranac practiced at 6 a.m. Thursday, so the team was not all together in the afternoon when NYSPHSAA's announcement broke.
"I'm really devastated," Recore said. "I am really frustrated for the kids. They have put in a lot of hard work. This was their goal when they started to get to this point, and now the game they have worked so hard to get to is not there right now.
"We are going to hope the word postponement means postponement and get after it in practice for the time being."
SCHEDULE CHAOS
Earlier Thursday, Section VII had developed a strategy to hold games before the NYSPHSAA announcement overruled any plans.
At 3:04 p.m. Thursday, Walentuk released a statement on behalf of Section VII that outlined how the Saranac and Schroon Lake boys as well as the Northeastern Clinton and Bolton girls basketball teams would host regional games in their own gymnasiums.
The press release from Section VII outlined three specific points:
- Each game will be hosted in the Section VII team’s gymnasium.
- Each school will be limited to 100 spectators that can attend the event.
- Each event will be “Live-streamed” to those spectators that are unable to attend the event.
The information in the release was the protocol for just 10 minutes.
"This is how rapidly things have been changing with this situation," Walentuk said. "I had sent out an email regarding how we were going to conduct our Section VII regional games, and that all changed when NYSPHSAA made its announcement.
"I spoke with superintendents, athletic directors, and the department of health for Clinton County and Essex County (Thursday).
"Basically, we were trying to make the best decision given the information we have, but the information is just so rapidly changing."
WHAT TO EXPECT
For now, there is no confirmed date as to when winter sports will be resumed.
The decision to postpone athletics has stressed the goal for all to focus on staying healthy and limit the risk of COVID-19 spreading.
All involved in the decision-making processes, at a local level, have concentrated on making sure safety for all involved is prioritized first.
"These days have been intense," Walentuk said. "We have great people in our communities who are leaders and faced with difficult decisions in these challenging times, and they are working together. That's one of the positives I will take out of this.
"We have an ability here in the North Country to work together and to do things in the common good and have plans ready to go if we are faced with any type of adversity."
