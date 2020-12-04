2020 TOP 20: No. 19 — Plattsburgh battles for win over Cortland

Everyone loves a good underdog story, and the Plattsburgh State men's basketball team provided one of those in late January of this year.
Playing with just 10 men, the Cardinals upset Cortland at Memorial Hall with a 76-72 win.
Plattsburgh faced a 40-29 deficit at half and was down by 12 with less than 10 minutes left in the second half before rallying.
The win was impressive in many ways.
The Cardinals kept the Red Dragons' Austin Grunder, who entered the game averaging 22.9 points and 16.7 rebounds per game, in check.
The Plattsburgh fans had lots to cheer for late in the game, and this was one of the top moments, if not the top moment, for the Cardinals' 2019-20 campaign.
Plattsburgh coach Mike Blaine was proud of his guys in so many ways and how the win exemplified how hard his Cardinals had been working of late.
ORIGINAL STORY
Jan. 24, 2020
BY JOEY LAFRANCA
Sports Editor
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh State team that has been banged up, faced adversity and suffered some tough losses got a big win Friday.
Down 40-29 at the half, the Cardinals (6-9, 3-5) rallied and ended up dealing Cortland (10-5, 4-4) a 76-72 loss in SUNYAC men’s basketball at Memorial Hall.
“The kids have been grinding and working for everything, and a win like this is something they really deserve,” Plattsburgh coach Mike Blaine said.
“These kids have been going through a lot, and they are still going through a lot.”
Down 61-49 with 9:28 left in regulation, the Cardinals mounted a slow but effective rally.
Nine straight points, all from deep, by Jeremy Eisenman, a triple by Nick DeAngelis and two free throws from Axel Rodriguez completed a 14-2 run from Plattsburgh that tied the game at 63-all.
The Cardinals managed to take the lead shortly after, but Brendan Fitzpatrick tried to play spoiler when his layup put the Red Dragons ahead 70-69 with 1:55 left.
DeAngelis, however, hit a big trey on the ensuing possession to give Plattsburgh the lead for good.
DeAngelis put the game out of reach with two free throws with a second remaining, allowing the Cardinals to go home with the win.
“We are at our best when everyone is pitching in and everyone is sharing the burden,” Blaine said. “Guys have stepped in and gave us some great moments. Jeremy played some great defense and made some great shots down the stretch.
“I have also got to say that Adam Jaquish played on one leg basically the whole game and fought through a lot of pain. He has been a staple to this program, and he exemplifies what we are trying to build here at Plattsburgh with his hard work and tenacity.”
Travis Cox recorded 20 points for Plattsburgh, while DeAngelis (15), Rodriguez (12) and Eisenman (12) all finished in double figures.
The Cardinals limited Cortland’s Austin Grunder, who entered the game averaging 22.9 points and 16.7 rebounds, to 16 points and 13 boards.
Ryan Schmadel did the most damage for the Red Dragons, totaling 23 points.
Plattsburgh’s Erik Salo got the duties of guarding Grunder in a majority of the game, and things were physical throughout.
At one point, the duo was called for a double foul.
“Erik did a tremendous job,” Blaine said. “Early in the season, Erik had some problems with foul trouble. Grunder is a great guy in the post, and he can hurt you in a lot of different ways. It was a physical battle between the two of them. Erik played his position and held his ground.”
The Cardinals have a quick turnaround and welcome Oswego to town today for a game at 4 p.m.
“We have to get healthy and well,” Blaine said. “I kept it short in the talk after the game, so the guys could get in the training room.
“It’s going to need to be a group effort against Oswego. We need all 10 guys to step up for us. If we win, it’s because we play as a team.”
—
Plattsburgh State 76, Cortland 72
Cortland (72)
Grunder 7-2-16, Fitzpatrick 4-6-15, Gonzalez 2-0-4, Walters 1-0-3, Preston 0-0-0, Schmadel 7-2-23, Edwards 4-0-8, McEvoy 1-0-3, DiSanto 0-0-0, Lawton 0-0-0. Totals: 26-10-72.
Plattsburgh State (76)
Cox 7-4-20, DeAngelis 4-5-15, Rodriguez 4-4-12, Salo 2-2-6, Ness 1-0-2, Eisenman 4-0-12, Jaquish 3-0-6, Bernhard 1-0-3, Todd 0-0-0. Totals: 26-15-76.
Halftime- Cortland, 40-29.
3 point goals- Cortland (10) Fitzpatrick, Walters, Schmadel 7, McEvoy. Plattsburgh State (9) Cox 2, DeAngelis 2, Eisenman 4, Bernhard.
