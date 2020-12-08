The Plattsburgh State women's hockey program is no stranger to big games.
One of the Cardinals' biggest from this past season came in January as they were primed for a clash with Middlebury.
Top-ranked Plattsburgh welcomed the No. 2 Panthers to Stafford Ice Arena for a matchup of two titans in Division III, and the Cardinals flexed their muscles.
Plattsburgh came away with a 4-1 victory and made a statement for the rest of the season, all while helping its cause to secure the top overall seed later on in the NCAA tournament.
This was a revenge game for the Cardinals who had suffered their only loss of the season to Middlebury earlier in the campaign.
The matchup lived up to the hype and was an exciting moment for the local sports scene in 2020.
ORIGINAL STORY
Jan. 21, 2020
By BEN WATSON
Press-Republican
PLATTSBURGH — No. 1 Plattsburgh State (18-1-0) defeated No. 2 Middlebury College (10-1-2), 4-1, in a heavyweight tilt at Stafford Ice Arena, Tuesday.
The Panthers had handed the Cardinals their only loss on the season in the teams' last matchup, so this win had some added stakes for the victorious Plattsburgh squad.
“It was nice to come out, have a good game and get a nice win against the team that beat us and get some revenge,” Cardinal forward Nicole Unsworth said. “We definitely had a chip on our shoulder.”
Both teams pressured each other hard to start, with Middlebury establishing some control in the first half of the first period before Plattsburgh started to break through.
Sara Krauseneck opened the scoring for the Cardinals, putting home a net-front rebound created by an Ivy Boric shot on the power play before Unsworth doubled Plattsburgh's lead with what ended up being the game-winner with 29 seconds left in the first.
“We’ve played them quite a bit over the years, so we kind of know what to expect from each other,” Cardinal head coach Kevin Houle said. “I was really pleased with our effort, really after the first five minutes or so of the first.”
In the middle frame, Middlebury goalie Lin Han made several big saves to keep the Panthers in the game, but Madison Walker brought the Cardinals' lead to 3-0 when she shot in a loose puck from Middlebury’s slot with just under two minutes left in the second period.
“(Han) played great, certainly in that second period she made some big saves to kind of keep the score the way it was and allow them to stay in the game and make a big push,” Houle said. “A strength of ours is going to the net and getting those ugly goals.”
Middlebury's Eva Hendrikson scored a power-play goal 52 seconds into the third period off a slapshot from the point to spoil Ashley Davis’ shutout bid and bring the Panthers within two, sparking a sustained stretch of pressure for the Panthers.
But it wasn’t enough.
Unsworth capitalized on the empty Middlebury net and iced the game with 1:47 left with her second goal of the night.
“As a team, we all worked really hard,” Unsworth said. “We didn’t have any weak shifts.”
Now, a Plattsburgh team that has played four games in the last six days will get a break, not playing again until Jan. 28 in Potsdam.
Before that game against the Bears (7-8-0, 5-5-0), though, the team plans on taking advantage of some needed rest.
“We’re just going to get some rest here in the next couple of days, get ready to start classes again on Monday and start a fresh week,” Houle said. “February is looming out there, but we have a bit of time to rest up.”
—
Plattsburgh State 4, Middlebury 1
Middlebury 0 0 1 — 1
Plattsburgh State 2 1 1 — 4
First period- 1, PSU, Krauseneck (Boric), 9:48. 2, PSU, Unsworth (Walker, Killeen), 19:32.
Second period- 3, PSU, Walker (Boric, Drew-Mead), 18:02.
Third period- 4, M, Hendrikson (Leidt, Portner), 0:52. 5, PSU, Unsworth, ENG, 18:13.
Shots- Plattsburgh State 34, Middlebury 22.
Goaltenders (saves/shots)- Han, M, 30-33. Davis, PSU, 21-22.
Attendance- 611.
Email Ben Watson:
Twitter: @BenWatsonPR
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.