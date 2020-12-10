2020 TOP 20: No. 15 — Recore goes off for 44, surpasses 1,000-point mark

Any player who scores 1,000 points during their varsity career accomplishes something great.
It's always fun to see exactly how someone eclipses the 1,000-point mark, and Saranac's Connor Recore did it in style.
Entering a game against Saranac Lake in late January, the Chiefs senior needed 38 points to hit 1,000, and some thought it would take two games to hit the milestone.
But Recore had other plans as he did not even need two full quarters to reach 1,000.
He finished the game with 44 points, cemented his name in the record books and had one of the most impressive individual performances of the entire Champlain Valley Athletic Conference basketball season.
It was a fun night in Saranac and a great North Country sports moment.
ORIGINAL STORY
Jan. 27, 2020
SARANAC — Connor Recore put on quite the performance to surpass 1,000 career points Monday.
Needing 38 to hit the mark, Recore went off for 44 points in Saranac's 93-51 win over Saranac Lake in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference boys basketball.
Recore did most of his damage in the first half and reached 1,000 when he went to the free throw line with 14 seconds left in the second quarter.
"I was just thinking, 'Don't miss. That would be embarrassing,'" Recore said with a laugh afterward.
There was not much missing in the game for Recore who also pulled down 10 rebounds for a double-double.
"We could probably tell in the first three or four minutes of the game that he was going to get it (Monday)," Chiefs coach Mike Recore, Connor's father, said.
"I am just so proud of him. He's a modest kid and really does not care about this stuff, but it's still special. Connor is all about the team and just cares about getting a win every night."
Cogan Johnston added 12 points to the Saranac cause, while Brady Hebert (8) and Jared Duquette (6) combined for 14 assists.
Connor Recore's teammates were feeding him the ball all night.
"The team performance was great," Mike Recore said. "Our kids have always been really unselfish. They are fun to be around. They don't care who does it. They just want to win."
Connor Recore became the fourth Saranac player to achieve the 1,000-point milestone and the first since 1993 when Tom Welch accomplished the feat.
Mike Recore was a teammate of Welch that season.
"It felt great to get this," Connor Recore said. "Everything felt good in this game, and being able to do this with a great crowd and great teammates is great."
Zachary Churco (18) and Nate McCarthy (13) powered the Red Storm in scoring, but it was not nearly enough on a night the Chiefs had everything clicking on offense.
—
Saranac 93, Saranac Lake 51
Saranac Lake (51)
Yando 2-3-9, Rockhill 0-0-0, McCarthy 3-7-13, Gagnon 0-0-0, Catania 0-0-0, Stewart 2-0-5, Faubert 2-0-6, Churco 6-6-18, Zalewski 0-0-0. Totals: 15-16-51.
Saranac (93)
Burns 2-0-5, Carter 1-0-2, Brown 1-2-5, Liberty 0-0-0, Mather 1-0-2, Hebert 1-0-2, Recore 15-8-44, Duquette 2-1-6, Johnston 5-2-12, Manor 3-0-7, Pierce 3-1-8. Totals: 34-14-93.
Halftime- Saranac, 55-17.
3 point goals- Saranac Lake (5) Yando 2, Stewart, Faubert 2. Saranac (11) Burns, Brown, Recore 6, Duquette, Manor, Pierce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.