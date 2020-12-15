When it came to interscholastic spring sports, there was not much to talk about this year.
The COVID-19 pandemic prevented the spring season from even getting off the ground, denying seniors of one last season participating in the sports they love as well as all the other student-athletes geared up for the year.
Although no sports were played, various Champlain Valley Athletic Conference schools made a nice effort that was a memorable moment for all student-athletes in early June.
It was quiet and peaceful and schools lit up their local athletic fields and put 2020 on their scoreboards as a way to recognize their student-athletes.
So many memories that come from sports were taken away this spring, but in place of those moments, this memory was a unique one nobody will forget.
This really showed how the North Country sports community can rally together no matter what to do something nice for student-athletes.
ORIGINAL STORY
June 2, 2020
BY JOEY LAFRANCA
Sports Editor
PLATTSBURGH — The lights shined bright Tuesday night.
In a sports world that has been dark since the middle of March, Champlain Valley Athletic Conference schools came together and found a way to bring the light back.
At 8:20 p.m., or 20:20 military time, various members of the 13-school conference planned to have their scoreboards or digital signs on with 2020 showing as a way to recognize their athletes.
Schools equipped with outdoor field lights had their lights also shining down on their athletic complexes.
"The nice thing about this event is it's a sign of unity between all our schools in the CVAC," Saranac athletic director Brent Denis said.
"A lot of kids have friends that go to these other schools and they play travel sports with these other kids. Ultimately, we compete on the field and on the courts against one another, but we have that mutual respect for each other."
The idea to hold this event was brought up during a recent athletic directors meeting, and everyone involved wanted to join in.
Nothing can make up for the sports seasons lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this night was something many hope can create a lasting memory.
"When this was brought up at one of our athletic directors meetings, we all thought it was a good idea," AuSable Valley athletic director Kevin Hulbert said.
"We talked to our superintendents, and they thought it was a good idea. We all know there are things more important than sports right now, but for our seniors, they lost out on opportunities to make memories with sports they will never have again. Even for the younger kids, they lost out on memories."
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association canceled its winter championships March 23 because of ongoing COVID-19 concerns, and the spring sports season ended up officially being canceled May 1.
Now as the school year comes to a close, athletics will not go without some type of recognition in this bizarre time.
"Everybody is trying to find a way to do something for the seniors and all athletes to make up for what they lost," Plattsburgh High athletic director Jim Manchester said.
"This is a small thing where we can just take 20 minutes out of our night where we all acknowledge what they lost. Us as CVAC schools doing it as a unit shows solidarity and that we care about all our athletes."
Various schools put photos and video of their lit up scoreboard and fields on social media platforms to express their appreciation toward their athletes.
While this moment certainly is not ordinary, its unique aspects did create quite the memory.
"It's a small little token," Section VII Executive Director Matt Walentuk said. "If it can brighten some days and put some smiles on some kids' faces, that's what the goal is.
"You want to see the fields lit up, and with that, you want to know some faces lit up and were happy. It's worth the small little salute."
