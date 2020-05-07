2019-20 Section VII Gymnastics All-Stars

PLATTSBURGH — The 2019-20 Section VII gymnastics All-Star team was comprised of, from left to right, Dakota Finley (Beekmantown), Paige Gricoski (Beekmantown), Shawna Manor (Beekmantown), Morgan Hughes (Plattsburgh High), Nate Sarnow (Beekmantown), Rylee Desso (Peru), Maddie Witkiewitz (Peru), Kendra Lawliss (Peru), Dakota Tender (Plattsburgh High), Makalyie Taylor (Peru), Gianna Coryea (Plattsburgh High) and Kennedy Beyer (Peru).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.