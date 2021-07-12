13U Mariners win slugfest

PLATTSBURGH — Dominic DeAngelo, Carson Duval and Layden Delaronde all finished with three hits to help propel the Clinton County 13U Mariners to a 21-15 win against the Tri Lakes Lakers, Saturday.
DeAngelo added three RBIs and three runs scored, Duval scored four times, and Delaronde drove in a game-high four RBIs.
Adrian Barnes chipped in with two hits, runs scored and runs batted in for the Mariners, Jake Frechette recorded two hits, and Trenten Taylor had two knocks.
"Just one of those games that happen from time to time," Clinton County coach John DeAngelo said. "Both teams hit the ball hard. That's the beauty of baseball. You have to give the other team their chances. You can't just run the clock out."
Eight different Lakers finished with two hits.
Barnes notched the pitching victory and hit a double along with Dominic DeAngelo.
—
Clinton County 21, Tri Lakes 15
TR 007 080 0 — 15 20 3
CC 696 000 X — 21 20 3
Daunais, Delosh (2), Gillis (4) and Gay. Barnes, Hartmann (3), DeAngelo (5) and Delaronde, Frechette (4), Duval (5). WP- Barnes. LP- Daunis. 2B- DeAngelo (CC), Barnes (CC), Beuze (TR), Lewis (TR), Day (TR). 3B- Daunis (TR) 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.