13U Mariners strike down Lightning, 14-7

PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County 13U Mariners started scoring early and didn’t stop in their 14-7 win over the Adirondack Lightning, Friday.
"I really love that we were able to tack on runs every inning,” Mariners coach John DeAngelo said. “We got production from up and down our lineup."
That production included three hits and three runs from Dominic DeAngelo and two hits and three RBI from Jake Frechette.
Lucas Dashnaw and Jarrett Snow each had two hits for the Lightning.
—
Clinton County 14, Adirondack Lightning 7
ADK 002 14X X — 7 7 3
CCM 412 25X X — 14 14 1
Vann and Snow. DeAngelo, Frechette (5) and McBride. WP- DeAngelo. LP- Vann. SV- Frechette. 2B- Hart (CCM), Taylor (CCM), Frechette (CCM), Barnes (CCM), Dashnaw (ADK), Snow (ADK). 3B- Vann (ADK).
