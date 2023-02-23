PLATTSBURGH — Section VII will be sending a veteran team this weekend to the 2023 NYSPHSAA Division II Wrestling Championships.
The event will be held Friday and Saturday at the MVP Arena in Albany for both Division I and II competition.
The local contingent will include 13 sectional champions, including four seniors (all from Saranac), six juniors, one sophomore and two seventh-graders.
The highest seeds for Section VII are: Beekmantown junior Connor Bushey fourth are 285 pounds; Saranac senior Landen Smith fifth at 172, Saranac senior Ryan Devins eighth at 118; and Saranac junior Alex Clancy eighth at 132.
Smith and Bushey are the only local wrestlers who have a bye in the opening round.
Rounding out the Section VII squad are: Saranac senior Ashton Seymour (126) and senior Kaiden Breyette (152); Northern Adirondack seventh-grader Jackson LaBarge (102), junior Trent Snide-Haselton (189) and junior Trey McGee (215); Beekmantown junior Sawyer Bell (138) and sophomore Jack Brown (145); AuSable Valley junior Dominick LaPier (160); and Peru seventh-grader Caleb Starke (110).
Friday’s schedule (both Division I and II) includes the first round at 10 a.m., second round at noon, quarterfinals at 3 p.m. and consolation round wrestlebacks at 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, semifinals and consolation matches are set to begin at 9:30 a.m., wrestlebacks and consolation semifinals at 12:30 p.m. and consolation finals at 2 p.m.
The arena will then be cleared and re-opened for the championships matches, which are scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Two mats will be used with the Division I and II title matches which will be side by side.
The individual cost to attend is as follows: single session, $12 box office, $17.70 Ticketmaster; all session general admission, $36 box office, $45.40 Ticketmaster; and all session premium seats (finals only), $56 box office, $67.80 Ticketmaster.
The MVP Arena is located at 51 S. Pearl Street.
NYSPHSAA Wrestling Championships
Division II
Section VII pairings
Wrestler (team-section)
102- Jackson LaBarge (NAC-7) vs. Paul Minckler (Gouverneur-10)
110- Caleb Starke (Peru-7) vs. Angie Dill (Salem-Cambridge-2)
118- Ryan Devins (Saranac-7) bye; vs. Jacob McVige (Honeoye Fall-Lima-5)
126- Ashton Seymour (Saranac-7) vs. Patrick McClennon (Seaford-8)
132- Alex Clancy (Saranac-7) vs. Landen Estus (Deposit-Hancock-4)
138- Sawyer Bell (Beekmantown-7) vs. Joeseph Filocano (Island Tree-8)
145- Jack Brown (Beekmantown-7) vs. Trent Burchanowski (Chautaugua Lake-Westfield-6)
152- Kaiden Breyette (Saranac-7) vs. Michael Coppeto (Island Trees-8)
160- Dominick LaPier (AuSable Valley-7) vs. Will Choi (Horace Mann-A)
172- Landen Smith (Saranac-7) bye; winner of Armado Espinal (Lawrence-8) vs. Payton Grabowski (Lyndonville-4)
189- Trent Snide-Haselton (NAC-7) vs. Dakota Stewart (South Seneca-5)
215- Trey McGee (NAC-7) vs. Ison Shirley (Chautaugua Lake-Westfield-6)
285- Connor Bushey (Beekmantown-7) bye; vs. Mason Dietz (Hendrick Hudson-1) vs. Andrew Fabilli (North Shore-8)
