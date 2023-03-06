ITHACA — Seven AuSable Valley and one Plattsburgh swimmer dove into the pool on March 3-4 to compete in the NYSPHAA boys swimming and diving championships.
Plattsburgh’’s lone swimmer Cohen Fitzwater competed in the 100 freestyle.
The Patriots were found all over the pool with Tim Lloyd being one of the busiest with three events: 200 medley relay, 200 free relay and the 100 breaststroke.
Senior Chandler Perry competed in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays. Teammate Konnor Facteau also swam in team events, the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
AVCS’ Porter Goodman swam in the 400 freestyle relay while Rowin Rabideau was part of the 200 medley relay.
The busiest swimmers for AuSable came from their sophomores Patrick Hagadorn and Alix Perras. Hagadorn competed in the 200 and 500 freestyle swims as well as the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Perras saw action in the 200 individual medley, 100 backstroke, 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.
The Patriots 400 freestyle relay finished 28th in the state. The team consisted of Perras, Goodman, Facteau and Hagadorn.
Perras had an impressive day. Along with placing in the 400 free relay, he broke two records. The first came in the 200 IM, when he broke an AVCS record from 1977, with a time of 2:07.40. He also broke his own Section VII record in the 100 backstroke with a time of 54.60, good for 31st in the state.
Perry also won the Section VII Sportsmanship Award.
