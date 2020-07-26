Local summer soccer league players attended Altona party, games postponed

PLATTSBURGH — The North Country U-18 Summer Soccer League for boys and girls has postponed play for a week due to COVID-19 concerns.
The decision was made Sunday after league officials learned that some of its players attended a large party in Altona, Friday, July 17, which has now seen five guests test positive for COVID-19.
DECISION MAKING
At this time, there is no indication that COVID-19 was spread through the course of league play, officials say.
The postponement notice is strictly precautionary due to concern linked to the Altona party that featured more than 200 people, according to information obtained by organizers of the league.
“Due to the large event that happened in Altona, we are giving the Clinton County Health Department time to go through all necessary steps that need to be taken in terms of contact tracing, phone calls and appropriate notifications,” league official Randy Lozier said.
INFORMED
The league, which features five boys teams and eight girls teams, has informed the Clinton County Health Department that some of its players attended the large social gathering.
Play for both leagues began Monday, July 20, which was three days after the Altona party was held.
The Clinton County Health Department did not release information pertaining to positive COVID-19 cases traced to the Altona gathering until Friday, July 24.
Initially, there were three positive cases linked to the party, and Clinton County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) confirmed Sunday that two more had tested positive.
“In the end, this is a lesson to a lot of people, and especially young people, that some poor decisions can have a massive impact upon a large amount of people,” league official Rob McAuliffe said.
“It’s a harsh lesson, but it’s a lesson that can be learned from.”
COACHES BRIEFED
McAuliffe, Lozier and Tim Mulligan, who is also a league official, led a Zoom call with the league’s coaches Sunday morning and informed them of the reasoning behind the postponement.
The league has relied heavily on information obtained by the Clinton County Health Department.
“(The meeting) was informational and letting people know that due to this big gathering, the amount of people who may have been at it is quite large,” McAuliffe said.
“There were so many people. It’s just too difficult at this time for us within the league to know who was there, so this is the safest course of action we can take as the Health Department looks at the situation.”
RESTART DATE
Tentatively, both the boys and girls leagues plan to resume play Aug. 2.
“As of right now, (the Health Department feels) comfortable with us restarting in a week,” McAuliffe said. “That could change. We are going to remain with the Department of Health, and we will certainly be in touch with them before we restart.
“If they give us some other guidance, we will make decisions based off what they say.”
While disappointed, coaches were understanding of the situation at hand, Lozier said, and value the health and safety of the players more than anything else.
TESTING
The league encourages anyone who attended the Altona party or came in contact with COVID-19 to contact the Clinton County Health Department at 518-565-4850 or 518-565-3270.
Meetings between league officials and coaches reinforced that all involved want to give young athletes the chance to play soccer but stressed a safe environment is needed to do so.
If allowed to resume, games for the boys and girls leagues will run through the month of August.
