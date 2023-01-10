SIGULDA, Latvia — Following a two-week holiday break, USA Luge was back in action Saturday at the FIL Luge World Cup in Sigulda. United States athletes Chevonne Forgan and Sophie Kirkby lead Team USA with a silver medal in Women’s Doubles.
Chevonne Forgan and Sophie Kirkby secured a best ever result, winning the silver medal with a time of one minute, 25.138 seconds. Kirkby, from Ray Brook, and Forgan, from Chelmsford, Mass., executed steady runs on the difficult track with frigid temperatures and rock hard ice conditions.
“I am so excited to have our best ever finish here in Sigulda,” said Kirkby. “We put down some clean, fast runs and I’m so happy with our result. It means so much to get the silver here since we have both had lots of trouble on this track in the past.”
“Our runs today were really good,” added Forgan. “I was very happy with them. We have been having really clean runs during training and we were able to put two clean runs together for race day.”
Latvia’s Anda Upite and Sanija Ozolina secured the gold medal with a time of 1:24.926. Placing third were Germany’s Jessica Degenhardt and Cheyenne Rosenthal with a time of 1:25.261.
