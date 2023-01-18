Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THURSDAY TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Northeastern New York and along and east of the Green Mountains in Vermont. * WHEN...From 1 PM Thursday to 1 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS....A burst of heavy snow will move northeastward through the area late Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. After a lull, additional light snow is expected Friday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&