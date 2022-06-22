NEW ORLEANS — Brexton Montville and Janyll Barber, former Saranac students, of the Plattsburgh State track and field team have earned 2022 U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field All-Mideast Region honors in the 200-meter dash and 400-meter hurdles, respectively.
Montville posted the top time in the Mideast Region in the 200-meter dash, as he clocked a time of 21.76 in finals at the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Outdoor Championships. He finished second in the event and earned First-Team All-SUNYAC accolades by virtue of being the conference champion in the 100-meter dash (10.94).
Barber posted the Mideast Region’s top time in the 400-meter hurdles with her program-record run of 1:01.36 in the preliminary heats of the event at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships. Barber finished ninth in the 400-meter hurdles at the national championships and also earned Second-Team All-State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) honors in the event by placing second at the SUNYAC Outdoor Championships.
The top five individuals in each event from each region earned All-Region distinction, in addition to each member of the region’s top three relay teams. The regions used for this award—East, Great Lakes, Metro, Mid-Atlantic, Mideast, Midwest, Niagara, North, South, and West—match those used during the cross country season.
