PLATTSBURGH — For the first time in its history, the Little League World Series and championship tournaments in six other Little League divisions have been canceled because of COVID-19.
Locally, Plattsburgh Little League still hopes to have a season if allowed.
NATIONAL IMPACT
Little League President Stephen Keener announced the cancellations in a Facebook Live broadcast Thursday from league headquarters in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
The LLWS has been held every August since 1947, and for the first time in its 73-year history, there will be no teams reporting to Williamsport this summer for what has become a great tradition.
“Let me tell the folks in all those communities and all the sites where we have regional qualifying tournaments how disappointed we are to have to do this, but it was inevitable,” Keener said in his social media broadcast.
“It would be irresponsible and impossible to bring teams and thousands of people from all over the world into the community of Williamsport as well as those six other communities that have been such great friends and supporters of ours over the years.”
LOCAL IMPACT
While its World Series has been canned, Keener said Little League has not called off the 2020 regular season, leaving the door open for PLL to still have a season.
"A lot of it comes down to what the state and local guidelines are for social distancing," PLL President Mike Bordeau said.
"In reality, the dugout is a tough situation with the kids. You have to spread everyone out when you have 12 kids in a small space.
"Being out on the field spread out and playing the game is not totally unrealistic. It's the off-the-field stuff with the fans and the players when they are not in the game that presents some challenges for us."
Bordeau said all involved with PLL are willing to do whatever is needed to create a scenario where ballplayers can be on the diamond.
The key for a Little League season starting will depend on restrictions in respective states and localities, which Keener stressed in his message to the public.
ON HOLD
All Little League programs will remain on hold through at least May 11, following the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention against gatherings of 50 people or more.
If the opportunity arises where holding baseball games is deemed safe, plenty of excitement and appreciation for the sport will be on full display.
"I have talked to my kids and some other parents, and I can't wait to see all the kids out there from all the teams," PLL Vice President John DeAngelo said. "Even if it's a little different from a social-distancing standpoint, it would be a great boost to morale.
"As long as we can abide by the health guidelines, it would be a huge boost for morale and a great step in a positive direction for these kids, their coaches and their families."
OPENING DAY
PLL Opening Day was slated for Saturday, May 2, and games would have started last weekend if the pandemic had not halted matters.
The league is still holding registration and has yet to have a draft.
"The fact the Little League World Series was canceled takes some pressure off our local league," Bordeau said. "It gives us a bigger window for our season in a sense."
Speaking on hypothetical start dates, Bordeau said beginning the season on June 1, July 1 or Aug. 1 would all be possible, but as time passes, matters become a bit more challenging.
"Ideally, June 1 would be great," Bordeau said. "Whether that's realistic or not, we will find out. July 1 would be doable. Aug. 1 could happen but is challenging."
BEING SAFE
As much as everyone involved with PLL wants to have the season start soon, league officials don't want to put anyone at risk of contracting the coronavirus.
"We are never going to make a decision that would endanger anyone involved with Plattsburgh Little League," DeAngelo said. "If there is a season, I think everyone is going to have an even greater appreciation for everything."
Depending on registration numbers, Bordeau expects PLL to have somewhere between six to eight teams, given the fact the season may be a bit shorter and the schedule may be condensed.
"All of this requires planning and things to go our way to a certain extent," Bordeau said. "We are going to have to be organized and look at the safety of the participants and all the people who come to the games.
"We want to play baseball. We just have to make sure we are safe."
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.