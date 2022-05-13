PLATTSBURGH — Little League baseball has begun in Plattsburgh.
A compilation of local little league baseball results from the past week are listed below.
TUESDAY
ADAM’S GLASS 15
CITY POLICE 5
PLATTSBURGH — Aiden Howell, Lincoln Perkins and Jack Demers each registered three singles while Zeke McLennan hit a triple, double and single to power the Adam’s Glass offense in their win.
Perkins was also the winner on the mound for the Adam’s Glass squad.
Beckett Isaak’s single, double and two runs highlighted the City Police offense.
—
Adams Glass 15, City Police 5
WP- Lincoln Perkins
LP- Beckett Isaak
Adams Glass- Aiden Howell 3-3, three singles and two runs; Lincoln Perkins 3-3, three singles and three runs; Jack Demers 3-4, three singles and one run; Evan Bruyere, single and one run; Zeke McLennan 3-3, triple, double, single and two runs; Evan Babbie 2-2, two singles and two runs; Milo Wilson, two runs; Nick Beauharnois, one run; Logan Reynolds one run.
City Police- Easton O’Connell, single and two runs; Beckett Isaak 2-2, single, double and two runs; Joseph Lomarto, double; Rowen Rabideau, one run.
POIRIER’S TRUE VALUE 12
MCSWEENEYS 1
PLATTSBURGH — Jack Poirier pitched the win and Ian Hemingway hit two home runs to lead Poirier’s True Valley to a win.
Cobe Lafountain also stepped up for the victorious team, hitting a single, double and triple in the game.
Samuel Estes recorded McSweeney’s lone run in the game.
—
Poirier’s True Value 12, McSweeney’s 1
WP- Jack Poirier.
LP- Isaac Devine.
Poirier’s True Value- Cobe Lafountain 3-3, single, double, triple and three runs; Landon Lashway, two runs; Jake Poirier 2-2, one run; Greyson Lafountain, two runs; Bradden Macnerland, two runs; Ian Hemingway 2-3, two home runs.
McSweeney’s- Isaac Devine 1-2; Garrison Rodriquez 1-2; Samuel Estes, one run.
WEDNESDAY
POIRIER’S TRUE VALUE 11
NUWAY 3
PLATTSBURGH — Jake Poirier and Greyson Lafountain each tallied three runs in Poirier’s True Value’s decisive win over NuWay.
Cobe LaFountain recorded two runs of his own while also earning the win on the mound for Poirier’s.
Matthew Whitbeck led the NuWay offense in the loss, scoring two runs.
—
Poirier’s True Value 11, NuWay 3
WP- Cobe Lafountain
LP- Matt Owen
Poirier’s True Value- Cobe Lafountain 2-3, two runs; Jake Poirier 4-4, three runs; Greyson Lafountain, three runs; Bradyen Macnerland, one run.
NuWay- Matthew Whitbeck, two runs; Tyler Sand, one run; Matt Owen, 2-4; Patrick Ryan, 2-3.
THURSDAY
ADAMS GLASS 10
MICHIGAN’S PLUS 0
PLATTSBURGH — Zeke McLennan hit an inside-the-park home run as his Adam’s Glass team took the win.
Lincoln Perkins and Aiden Howell each recorded two runs for Adam’s in the win as well.
Both Evan Guynup and Keegan Theriault went 2-2 in their at-bats for Michigan’s Plus, with Guynup hitting two singles and Theriault hitting a single and a double.
—
Adam’s Glass 10, Michigan’s Plus 0
WP- Jack Demers.
LP- Evan Guynup.
Adams Glass- Aiden Howell, two walks and two runs; Lincoln Perkins, 2-2, two singles and two runs; Jack Demers, single and one run; Zeke McLennan, 2-2, inside the park home run, single and two runs; Ivan Roy, single and one run; Evan Babbie, single, walk and one run; Curtis Podalak, walk and one run.
Michigan’s Plus- Evan Guynup, 2-2, two singles; Keegan Theriault, 2-2, single and double.
CITY POLICE 8
NUWAY 7
PLATTSBURGH — City Police came out on top of a tight matchup with NuWay, winning by a run.
Dom LaBombard pitched 12 strikeouts in his win on the mound while also contributing to the offense, hitting a single and a double and registering one RBI and two runs.
Joe Lomanto also had a strong night for the City Police offense, recording two singles, three RBIs and two runs.
Matt Whitbeck pitched four strikeouts for NuWay in the loss, also tallying a single, two RBIs and two runs.
—
City Police 8, NuWay 7
WP- Dom Labombard, 12Ks.
LP- M. Whitbeck, 4Ks.
City Police- Joe Lomanto, two singles, three RBIs, two runs; Easton O’Connell, double, one run; Dom Labombard, single, double, one RBI, two runs; Brayden St. John, single.
NuWay- Matt Whitbeck, single, two RBIs, two runs; Matt Owen, double, two RBIs; Carter Abramczyk, single; Patrick Ryan, single.
