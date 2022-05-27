PLATTSBURGH — A compilation of local Little League Baseball results from the past week is listed below.
SATURDAY
ADAMS GLASS 11
PEPSI 1
Tripp Hicks, Jack Demers and Aiden Howell combined for 13 strikeouts in five innings on the mound for Adams Glass to lead the squad to a decisive win.
Hicks also went 2-4 in the batter’s box, hitting two singles and scoring a run, while teammate Zeke McLennan hit two singles of his own and tallied three runs.
Ryan Brown and Cooper Holland each hit two singles in the loss for Pepsi.
—
Adams Glass 11, Pepsi 1
WP- Jack Demers
LP- Cooper Holland
Adams Glass- Aiden Howell 1-3, one single, two walks and one run; Jack Demers, one walk and two runs; Tripp Hicks 2-4, two singles and one run; Zeke McLennan 2-2, two singles, two walks and three runs; Lincoln Perkins, three walks and one run; Ivan Roy 1-1, one single, one walk and two runs; Evan Babbie 2-4, two singles and one run.
Pepsi- Ryan Brown 2-4, two singles and one run; Cooper Holland 2-3, two singles; Connor Lafty, one single and one walk.
TUESDAY
ADAMS GLASS 3
NUWAY 2
Ivan Roy’s walk-off single gave Adams Glass the 3-2 win in a tightly contested affair with Nuway.
Both teams got strong pitching performances, with Aiden Howell throwing 10 strikeouts in five innings for Adams Glass before Jack Demers came in in relief in the sixth to pick up the win.
For Nuway, Matthew Owen struck out 14 batters but took the loss.
Howell and Evan Babbie each went 3-3 in the batter’s box for Adams Glass.
—
Adams Glass 3, Nuway 2
WP- Jack Demers
LP- Matt Owen
Adams Glass- Aiden Howell 3-3, one run; Evan Babbie 3-3, two runs; Ivan Roy, walk-off single.
Nuway- Matthew Whitbeck, two walks and one run; Matthew Owen, one single, one walk and one run.
THURSDAY
POIRIERS TRUE VALUE 6
PEPSI 3
Owen Russell led the offense and Jakie Poirier got the win on the mound for Poirier’s, Thursday.
Russell went 2-3 and hit a triple and a home run while Poirier pitched 12 strikeouts in the victory.
Alex Rascoe went 3-3 in the batter’s box for Pepsi in the loss while also throwing five strikeouts for the squad.
—
Poirier’s True Value 6, Pepsi 3
WP- Jakie Poirier (12k’s)
LP- Alex Rascoe (5 k’s)
Poirier’s True Value- Cobe Lafountain 2-3, two runs; Greyson, one run; Jake Poirier 2-2
Owen Russell 2-3, one run, one triple, one home run; Phoenix Kelley, one run; Evan Fountain, one run.
Pepsi- Kellan Parks 1-3, one run; Nico Custode 1-3, one run; Alex Rascoe 3-3, one run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.