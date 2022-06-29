RODMAN — The District 37 All-Star Tournament got underway Tuesday. Northern Frontier Little League’s 11 and 12 Year Old All-Stars traveled to play South Jefferson Little League.
Northern Frontier, behind the pitching of Jake Poirier, took a 13-3 win. Up 6-0 going into the top of the fifth, Northern Frontier allowed South Jefferson to string together some hits and make it 6-3. Then, a seven-run inning for Northern Frontier cemented the victory.
Poirier fanned 11 batters in the win while allowing seven hits on the mound, and at the plate Poirier also led the team, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs.
Jack Demers had two hits and a walk on offense, as well as two RBIs and two runs scored. Zeke McLennan rapped out a triple, adding another two runs. Tripp Hicks and Cobe Lafountain both recorded singles and each scored once. Aiden Howell worked two walks and scored on both.
—
ALTONA — Back up north, the 8 to 10 year olds also began play in the District 37 All-Star Tournament, Tuesday.
Northern Frontier Little League’s younger players hosted South Jefferson Little League at Gunner Field, with the home team coming away with a 19-12 victory.
Drew Daniels picked up the win on the mound after relieving Easton Siskavich. Kiyler Hicks closed out the game for Northern Frontier.
Simon and Emmett Turner both recorded four runs in the win, while Braedyn LaPorte punched in three. Kason Hicks scored twice while Ace Gowett, Olivier Turner, Kaden Seguin, Patrick Roy, Daniels and Siskavich each had one run.
