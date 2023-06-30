PLATTSBURGH — It was all Plattsburgh in its matchup with Pulaski/Sandy Creek, as they won in four innings, 15-0, Thursday.
It all started in the first inning as the first five batters reached base.
It began with Easton O’Connell who had a leadoff single. Joey Lomanto would reach base on a fielder’s choice.
Connor Lafty would be next up and lace a single, followed by Matt Owen getting an RBI single.
Kellan Parks would bring two in with a single of his own, with Matt Whitbeck adding an RBI single to put Plattsburgh up 4-0.
It continued in the second inning as Ian Ecker had an inside the park home run to push the lead to 5-0.
In the third it was more damage as Lafty would walk and then Owen singled.
Parks would bring two more runs in, running his total to four, with another single.
Guynup Bunt lined another single before Ben Carpenter added another two RBI single. Blake Lautenschuetz would add to the total with an RBI sacrifice fly.
In the fourth, Plattsburgh would score four runs that included another single for two RBI from Parks.
With the win, the PLL U12’s travel to play South Jefferson to close out pool play, Sunday.
If Plattsburgh wins, they’ll advance and host a semifinal on July 5.
Tuesday
Northern Frontier Little League
Poirier’s True Value 14
Adam’s Glass 8
PLATTSBURGH — It’s always dramatic when a series reaches a game defining third game. Especially when that game is for a championship.
Between Poirier’s True Value and Adam’s Glass that’s just what the fans got. This time the series victor would be True Value, winning 14-8.
The game was 8-5 going into the sixth inning. Poirier’s True Value scored nine in top of sixth and held Adam’s Glass in the bottom of the inning for the win.
Cobe Lafountain and Brady Macnerland combined to secure the win for Poirier’s. Lafountain had eight strikeouts but also did damage at the plate. He would go 2-4 at the plate with both hits being doubles.
Macnerland pitched 2 1/2 innings with three strikeouts. He also helped the cause going 2-3. Braedyn Laporte led the way going 3-5.
Simon Turner, Jack Demers and Gage Dumas combined to pitch for Adam’s Glass.
Demers and Kyler Hicks led the way for the team, each going 2-4.
Evan Bruyere stole the show for Adam’s Glass with a home run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.