LAKE PLACID — Lily Pratt scored four goals in just the first half of the game Friday to help give Beekmantown an 8-1 victory over Saranac Lake/Lake Placid in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference girls’ hockey.
Pratt tallied three goals in the first period and added her fourth midway through the second stanza.
Abby Phillips, Avery Parker, Martha Kane and Rachel Madore also scored goals for the Eagles, and Rhianna Gilligan added two assists.
Addy Colby accounted for SLP’s scoring with a second-period goal.
“I’m happy with the way our girls battled throughout the game,” SLP coach Butch Martin said. “It would have been easy to just give up and go through the motions after giving up five goals in the first period.
“But the girls continued to play hard. Our seventh-grader Addy Colby scored her second goal of the season which was a highlight for us.”
—
Beekmantown 8, SLP 1
Beekmantown 5 2 1 — 8
SLP 0 1 0 — 1
First period- 1, BCS, Pratt, :18. 2, BCS, Phillips (Gilligan), :50. 3, BCS, Pratt (Gilligan), 2 31. 4, BCS, Parker (Burdo), 8:18. 5, BCS, Pratt, 12:45.
Second period- 6, BCS, Pratt (Ruest)m 7:28. 7, SLP, Colby (Blinn, Kilbourne-Hill), 7:48. 8, BCS, Kane (Parker, Johnston), 10:09.
Third period- 9, BCS, Madore (Campbell, Phillips), 13:09.
Shots- Beekmantown, 25-9.
Saves- Lamoy (2), Ritter (7), BCS, 8. Not available, SLP.
BOYS
SARANAC 6
ST. LAWRENCE CENTRAL 2
BRASHER FALLS — Zach O’Connell scored two goals and added an assist in the Chiefs’ non-league win.
Nolan Miner, Jonathan Roy (first varsity goal), Landen Duprey (powerplay)and Ethan Barnes also tallied goals for Saranac.
Miner, Ashtyn Catlin and Connor Graves all chipped in with two assists apiece and Mason Patnode stopped 23 shots in net.
The Chiefs, who jumped out to a 2-0 lead after one period, put 60 shots on goal in the contest.
Charlie Dow and Andrew LaMora scored the St. Lawrence Central goals.
“We challenged our guys to get more pucks to the net and recover rebounds to allow us to play in their zone,” Saranac coach Robby Knowles said. “We had a lot of Grade A chances and it’s a credit to how well we moved off the puck.
“Our lineup played well from top to bottom. I especially thought Connor Graves raised his game on the back end.”
It marked the first time this season the Chiefs (2-1-2) have played a game decided by more than one goal.
“I think our first five non-league games have prepared us well for league play which begins Tuesday night against Northeastern Clinton,” Knowles said.
—
Saranac 6, St. Lawrence Central 2
Saranac 2 1 3 — 6
St. Lawrence Central 0 1 1 — 2
First period- 1, SCS, Miner (Duprey, Catlin), 1:27. 2, SCS, Roy (Miner, O’Connell), 3:15.
Second period- 3, SCS, O’Connell (Graves), 4:16. 4, SLC, Dow (Lamb), 11:58.
Third period- 5, SCS, Duprey ppg (Catlin, A. Barnes), 1:34. 6, SCS, O’Connell (Graves), 5:58. 7, SLC, LaMora. 8:56. 8, SCS, E. Barnes (Miner), 12:34.
Shots- Saranac, 60-25.
Saves- Patnode, SCS, 23. Strawser (48), Zenger (6), SLC, 54.
SATURDAY
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 2
NCCS 2, OT
ROUSES POINT — Peter Judkins stopped 30 and 32 shots in net and Northeastern Clinton battled the Flyers to an overtime tie in non-league play.
Eddie Bulriss scored a goal in the first period for the Cougars and Winnie Simpson tallied in the second.
Owen Roberts, Peyton Palmer, Marcus Bedard and Lucas Hemingway all picked up assists for NCCS.
Norwood-Norfolk got goals from Ace Jenkins in the first period and Matt Reed in the second stanza.
Neither team was able to score in the third period or the five-minute overtime.
NCCS finished with a 33-32 advantage in shots on goal and Caleb Averill made 31 saves for the Flyers.
“It was a good, competitive high school hockey game,” NCCS coach Scott LaFountain said. “I felt we played well from our goalie on out and I was pleased with our effort.
“Still, this is a game we could have won. We needed to do a better job of finishing on the scoring chances we had. It was a step in the right direction for us, however, and we will need to continue to work hard in order to improve.”
—
Norwood-Norfolk 2, NCCS 2, OT
Norwood-Norfolk 1 1 0 0 — 2
NCCS 1 1 0 0 — 2
First period- 1, NCCS, Bulriss (Roberts, Palmer), 1:52. 2, N-N, Jenkins (Friot), 8:58.
Second period- 3, NCCS, Simpson (Bedard, Hemingway), 12:48. 4, N-N,Reed (Cousineau, Friot), 13:11.
Shots- NCCS, 33-32.
Saves- Averill, N-N, 31. Judkins, NCCS, 30.
