PLATTSBURGH — A coin flip was needed for the Nighthawks and Chiefs to determine the seeding for the Class B playoffs.
It felt fitting that the #4 seed Peru and #3 seed Saranac met in the final, Friday. The Chiefs would score just enough to defeat the Nighthawks, 4-1.
Great pitching and timely hitting boiled down to who could make a play at the right time to capture momentum.
After Peru’s Destiny Snider gave Peru the lead in the second inning, one had to guess how the Saranac would respond.
And respond they did.
“Oh, it was an interesting ball game,” Saranac’s Sam Campbell said. “Both teams made mistakes of course, but it comes down to who takes advantage of those. But you know, that’s why you play the game.
“Mistakes happen and the big thing for us was after we gave the run and the top of the second, we came back and we’re able to get to that mistake to help us but that’s part of the game. Well, that was a big point in the game if we had not scored at that point, it’s a whole different ball game.”
When the inning flipped over, the Chiefs did exactly what Campbell hoped and responded with two runs. They came off the bat of senior Aislyn Liberty, who sent a rocket towards Peru shortstop Lauren Prescott who dove to stop the ball.
A mishandle of the bringing the ball to glove allowed two runs to score, with Liberty safe at first and the Chiefs having a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
“When that happened, I had this feeling that we were going to push through at that point that was almost like opening the gate for her hitting and for just playing well,” Liberty said. “We came together as a family and a team and we put it down.”
With the lead in hand, pitcher Hailee Liberty returned to the mound and continued to pitch well. In all she gave up five hits and struck out five, while walking two batters.
Hailee said she didn’t let the run, or having the lead, affect her pitching. Going into the third, she still had work to do.
“I definitely do not like getting the nerves to get me to keep my composure, just keep throwing my strikes and going with it,” she said. “Just keep going at it. I can’t let it get to me. I just gotta keep going. There’s a lot of game left. So we had a lot of time to get ahead.”
She knew her counterpart, Peru’s Zoey Malcolm, would keep her team in the game.
Malcolm struck out two while giving up seven hits.
Both Hailee and Malcolm showed great work with their gloves as both snared comebacks for the easy out.
Hailee said it was extra special to win a sectional title, as she hadn’t won one since being on the softball team.
“Hailee pitched pretty well,” Campbell said. “To me her control wasn’t as sharp as usual. But she was able to mix her change in some key situations and get that in there.
“I think every once in a while that gets into a hitter’s head or and we get around some people at big times and she doesn’t quit working, that’s for sure.”
With momentum fully in hand, Saranac would add insurance runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
In the fifth shortstop Abby Owen laced a double into left field that brought home one run to give the Chiefs some breathing room.
In the sixth Hailee would help her own cause with a single that allowed McKenna Macomber to cross the plate. Macomber found her path easy after she hit a triple to start the bottom of the sixth off.
Even with the lead growing, Aislyn said the team didn’t allow themselves to get ahead of themselves. Being one of the vocal leaders on the team, she said she made sure to keep things positive and everyone locked in.
“Honestly, I feel that we didn’t think [we were winning] at all,” she said. “In our minds. We were like, anything could happen.
“So we need to stay focused. You can’t celebrate too early. and we waited until the end. That’s when we celebrated.”
With the win, Saranac advances to subregional play where they travel to face Section X champion Canton.
The game is scheduled for May 31 at 4:30 p.m. at Canton High School.
Saranac 4, Peru 1
PCS 010 000 0 - 1 5 2
SCS 020 011 x - 4 7 2
Malcolm, Liberty. WP- Liberty LP- Malcolm. 3B- Macomber (SCS). 2B- Lehman (PCS), Owen (SCS).
