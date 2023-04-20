PLATTSBURGH — Move over boys. It’s time for the girls to take the field.
Starting today, a new sport enters the fray as girls flag football becomes an official sport in Section VII.
“New York last year piloted the flag football program,” Keene’s Athletic Director, and Flag Football Sport Coordinator, Matt Mills said.
“I want to say six sections, some of the bigger sections. They just wanted to see what the level of interest was, the feasibility of it and if it was sustainable. They were expecting about 20-24 teams to sign up and get going. They ended up with close to 56. Right from the get go, they saw it was super popular within those sections.”
It opened up to the remainder of the state this year and it has proved to be a new exciting venture for the girls of the section, Mills said.
“I sat in on a committee meeting back in December, as they were pitching the idea of opening up to the rest of the state,” he said.
“I told Executive Director Matt [Walentuk] I thought it was a great opportunity for the girls of Section VII.”
Sydney Myers, one of Saranac’s players, said she’s excited to be on the ground floor, setting the foundation for the future, and getting a chance to play.
“It’s great,” the senior said.
“It’s almost always talked about wanting to have a football team and we’ve always played pick-up games together. It’s a great opportunity for all of us before we graduate to play.”
The sport may not have gotten off the ground without the help of the NFL and USA Football.
Walentuk said the New York Giants donated $30,000 to the section, to be distributed across the 11 schools participating in the sport.
USA Football donated various equipment from cones to flags and agility ladders.
“It’s huge in these tight budget situations that we’re in right now,” Mills said.
“Having any money come our way to help kickstart a new program is huge. USA Football donated plenty of equipment. The New York Giants sent the section a healthy sum of money, it’s been great. I mean, without it, I don’t know if a lot of schools would have jumped in.”
The Athletes
As the sport is in its infancy, the question is raised as to where players are coming from. It’s starting from scratch.
“It’s pretty special,” Myers said.
“It’s a good feeling. It’s a lot to carry, but honestly none of us are really stressed out. We’re just having fun and excited to start playing real games.”
Flag football is set to be extremely flexible. With weekend games, it gives the opportunity for girls playing other sports — softball, tennis, track & field, golf — the ability to play both at the same time.
“Knowing that a lot of the schools in our section are small, I knew starting this program could take away from some of the softball teams that are out there,” Mills said.
“But, a lot of schools are working together to try and allow dual participation. I know at my school, about half our girls are doing dual participation. They’re playing softball, or they’re doing track and they’re doing football. So we kind of tried to make a schedule where none of the dates where there was a softball game or a track meet would interfere with a football game.”
Saranac’s coach Dylan Everleth said his team is comprised of many multiple sport athletes as well, with players missing an occasional practice for a track meet or softball game.
Will there ever be a chance that girls have to pick one sport over the other? Only time will tell.
With up to 16 games allowed to be scheduled — Section VII is only playing eight — Mills said they want to avoid girls having to choose.
“I think we don’t want to make them choose,” he said.
“I think we want to just give them an opportunity to be able to do as much as they can. I mean, it’s like for Keene itself, our boys don’t have an opportunity to play football. So it’s a good opportunity for our girls to be able to do something that our boys don’t have. So, I think if we can allow and sustain as many programs as possible, that would be the best for Section VII.”
Success & Growth
When the season comes to a conclusion in June, what can Mills and Walentuk look back at and see a strong foundation to build on?
“I think success is just making sure that we play all our games, it goes well and, and we have good play out there,” Mills said.
“I think it’s going to start out, you know, I think everybody’s gonna be a little rusty. This is something new for everybody and I think as the season progresses I think you’re gonna see some really good flag football.”
Evereth said the number-one goal for his team is to win, as flag football is a varsity sport just like any other sport. While it’s hard to start a varsity sport right out of the blue, he said his team will treat it like any other varsity sport should be.
Even with that mindset going forward, Everleth is still looking at the big picture.
“The number one goal is to show up and win football games and do the best we can,” he said.
“Still in the back of my mind, probably the most important goal is just building interest.”
“This is something I don’t want to see go away now that we have it. My goal would be to be able to have a modified program next year. It’s just making the game as appealing and successful as possible for this season to spark that interest.”
If other sections paint a picture for where this headed, the future is bright for the fledgling sport.
“Moving forward here, we’re going to see even more popularity, more teams,” Mills said.
“I know in some of those sections that piloted it last year, they’re asking to be able to start modifying.
“It’s growing really fast. It’s already slated for a state championship in 2024. It’s the fastest growing sport New York’s ever seen.”
Mills said at Keene they were seeing a lack of girls wanting to play softball and interest surged when flag football was pitched.
When it was pitched to the section, he was expecting six teams, but ended up with 11. If it follows recent history, Mills said he expects the sport to continue to grow.
“Depending on how it all unfolds this year, we’re gonna take a look at it,” Mills said.
“We’re gonna see where we can make improvements where we can add games because you can have a 16 game schedule. What we’re doing right now it’s seven with a culminating activity. But next year, we’re gonna get right into sectionals, regionals and state play so I’m sure we’re gonna take a look at it next year and try to offer some earlier games maybe. But it all depends on how it goes this spring.”
First Season
All the preparation and the questions are done beginning today. At 4:30 p.m., Schroon Lake faces Keene in the first game ever played of varsity flag football.
Everleth said it brings a new excitement because no one can expect how another team will look.
“I mean we’re going in blind about knowing what our opponent is going to be like,” he said.
“They’re doing the same. Nobody’s really played a full speed game yet. It’s going to be a huge learning curve. There’s going to be some kinks to work out in these first couple of weeks. There’s a great group of girls here. They’re super excited. They’re chomping at the bit to get on the field. It’s going to be a good time.”
Everleth said he started with the basics, the mechanics of the game as practices began.
“I sometimes forget that when I’m coaching, some of these girls haven’t played football before,” he said.
“It’s one thing to watch it on TV, or follow it through a sibling. When it comes down to it, this is a new sport for girls athletics. I kind of slow things down and make sure I’m focusing on the core parts of it before we can jump ahead.”
Myers said that while the game will bring another level of experience, she echoed something that could be said for any of the teams.
“We’ve had a lot of practice and a lot of different things taught in them,” she said.
“It’s been hard, like every other day practicing, but we’re getting more into the game everyday. We’re working really hard together and we’re getting better each day. I think it’s going to be pretty good.”
What it really comes down to is the love these girls have for the game and having the opportunity to start something brand new in Section VII. That is a feeling a lot of people share.
“I’m super excited. I grew up in Western New York, played a lot of football growing up and I just love the sport as a whole,” Mills said.
“Like I said, I think it’s a great opportunity for the girls of Section VII.”
“I know the excitement is there [in Keene], and I’ve talked to a couple other people who have started up teams and the excitement for them is the same. The girls are super excited to have this opportunity.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.