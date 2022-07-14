SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Throughout the month of June, a Professional Bowlers Association Junior tournament took place, called the 2022 Showdown Tour.
One of the standout junior bowlers that participated in the Showdown was a 14-year-old from Keeseville, Maxwell Benware, who rolled into a first place finish.
Benware threw a 268 and 256 for a two-game total of 524 on June 27, beating out the next opponent from California by 10 points.
“I’m so proud of him,” his mother, Heidi Benware, said. “When he puts his mind to something, he’s very determined and he wants to do his best at it.”
Throughout this week as well, Maxwell will be competing in a Junior Gold tournament in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
ALWAYS WORKING
Maxwell, a student at AuSable Valley, has been bowling for six years and started at the youth bowling program at North Bowl Lanes in Cumberland Head.
“I started out having fun,” Maxwell said. “If you end up enjoying it, there’s a ton of youth programs to go to. It’s just really fun and inviting.”
Throughout his years bowling, he’s traveled the country including places like Florida, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Massachusetts and North Carolina.
“We are literally in the bowling alley four, five days a week sometimes,” Heidi said. “He grows every time and it’s just really impressive to see at such a young age.”
In the past year, Maxwell has switched his technique from one-handed to two-handed, which Heidi says he feels gives him more power and control and overall improvement to his game.
“When we came back from Junior Gold last year, he saw a lot of boys who were out there and were successful who threw two handed,” she said. “So, at the mid to end of August last year, he decided that he wanted to try it.”
She said he was mature enough to understand how to do it and learn the technique relatively quickly. With his continued efforts to improve, he was able to roll his first sanctioned 300 game as well as two more in practice.
Another aspect that’s helped Maxwell to work toward his professional bowling dreams would be his ability to get advice and work closely with legends like Walter Ray Williams Jr., who holds the record for all-time standard PBA tour titles with 47 and most all-time PBA tour earnings.
“He taught me a lot about what it is to be at that level and what it means to those people.” Maxwell said.
His mother agreed, saying she believes he is beginning to grasp what it takes to be successful.
“It is a commitment and it takes a lot of time and effort,” Heidi said. “He loves the sport of bowling, so it’s definitely a passion. It’s exciting and stressful at the same time.”
THE SHOWDOWN
While the PBA Junior Showdown was a national competition, Maxwell took his time and bowled just a few hours south at Kingpin’s Alley in South Glens Falls, the closest available alley at the time.
The competition was run through an app called LaneTalk, which allows eligible bowlers from all over the country to bowl close to home but compete against the best bowlers in their age group.
After finding a participating alley, the app allows you to ‘check in’ and the app automatically takes the information from the lanes and puts it online.
Maxwell competed in the mixed 15U division, and topped out among the best 40 bowlers across the nation.
“I didn’t really know until the next day,” he said. “I was pretty tired at the time but I was really surprised and shocked. It sank in after a few hours.”
For his success, Maxwell was awarded a $1,000 scholarship, adding to a few thousand he already has saved from his bowling endeavors.
“I always try my best,” he said. “I try to better myself for the next day and try to improve my future.”
For anyone possibly interested in bowling, Maxwell and Heidi agreed that the youth program at North Bowl is a great place to start, just like Maxwell did.
“The bowling community is a great community,” Heidi said. “You can start on bumpers or in the junior major seniors. From there, there’s definitely opportunities if it’s something that someone wants to pursue.
“Have a little fun but at the same time, you can pursue something bigger.”
