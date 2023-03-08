PLATTSBURGH — The Vikings hadn’t trailed since the early stages of the first quarter. However, after the Panthers were able to tie the game with under a minute to play, the Vikings turned the ball over on the ensuing inbound pass leading to the Panthers scoring the go-ahead layup to eventually win the game.
What had been another stellar season, this one having gone undefeated all the way until Wednesday night’s loss, has come to a close for Moriah, while Section II’s Chatham will keep dancing on to Potsdam on Saturday for the state regional round.
Chatham 50, Moriah 46
Chatham (50)
Thorsen 6-3-15, Taylor 1-0-2, Kneller 6-0-12, Chudy 0-0-0, Van Alstyne 3-3-10, Hayes 0-0-0, Radley 0-0-0, Pierrd 0-0-0, Brown 0-0-0, O’Dell 2-0-6, Zaiic 0-0-0, Baccard 2-1-5, Kelly 0-0-0, Reardon 0-0-0. TOTALS: 20-7-50.
Moriah (46)
Fleury 0-0-0, B. olcott 5-0-11, Swan 8-1-17, Whitman 0-0-0, Pelkey 3-1-10, McGinness 0-0-0, Allen 2-1-6, Gilbo 0-0-0, Demarais 1-0-2, Sherman 0-0-0, Ouelette 0-0-0, D. Olcott 0-0-0. TOTALS: 19-3-46.
Halftime- MCS, 27-19.
3-point field goals- Chatham (3) O’Dell, Van Alstyne. Moriah (5) Pelkey 3, B. Olcott, Allen.
