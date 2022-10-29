CHAMPLAIN — “Flick it!”
Those are the words that came out of Sydney Myers’ mouth as the ball traveled from teammate Olivia Davis towards fellow Chief Aislyn Liberty.
“I know Olivia flicked it and then I saw Aislyn, who is really good at flicking the ball, with it,” Myers said. “It was me one on one with (Grace) McCasland, and I knew that if I got the ball it was going to the back of the net. When I told her I knew that this had to go in or the game was probably going to keep going.”
It in fact did keep going for another six minutes, but when the final whistle sounded, Saranac was crowned Section VII champions, defeating Beekmantown, 2-1.
“Overall, it was a great game. It was very competitive,” Chiefs head coach Amber Liberty said. “They definitely packed the box, and we had many opportunities. But we just couldn’t seem to capitalize. They had a lot of people on Sydney, and the other girls stepped up. and in the end, you know, they made it happen, so I could not be more proud of our entire team.”
This game had the making of an instant classic. Two teams battling for possession and making the most of their opportunities when they had chances.
“I knew it was gonna be a hard game,” Myers said. “I knew it was gonna be really tough to score and I didn’t really know what they were going to do to us, if they would slow us down or if they were gonna play normally and try to score like they did against AuSable, but we were ready for all of it. and I knew we had a lot of rough patches in the first half and in the second half. We came back and we went as a team and that’s what matters.”
The first half saw both teams settling down their nerves as both tried to let the game come to them. Both teams had near misses. Myers and Davis both had shots that just sailed over the net, while Beekmantown’s Elizableth Chapman had a shot nail the cross bar and bounce back into play.
It wasn’t a matter of if a team was going to score, but rather when.
That came in midway through the second half. Saranac’s Lia Parker sent the ball forward to teammate Brenna Ducatte who raced towards the goal. Entering the penalty box, Ducatte aimed and fired a shot past goalkeeper Meegan Burdo to break the scoreless tie.
The Eagles wouldn’t stay quiet as six minutes after Ducatte’s goal, Lindsay Barnes sent the ball into the net, as it rebounded off the goalpost from a shot by Payton Parliament.
With the clock winding down to extra time the Chiefs seemed determined for the game to end without it. Saranac outshot Beekmantown, 24-7, while controlling the ball for most of the game.
Myers’ goal felt inevitable.
Olivia Davis moved towards the corner and sent it into the box, Myers and Aislyn Liberty did the rest.
“I think in the beginning we came out a little flat, and excited and as ready as I knew that they were,” Amber Liberty said. “I don’t know if it was nerves or what but the second half we just seemed to settle in. I said eventually you find your players you get the ball wide it’s going to happen and I think they just came out more confident. They came out knowing that they were going to win and they had the mindset so I think that changed the second half.”
Saranac will now face Schalmont of Section II, Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Stillwater High School.
Saranac 2, Beekmantown 1
SCS 0 2 - 2
BCS 0 1 - 1
Second Half- 1, SCS, Ducatte (Parker), 20:43. 2, BCS, Barnes (Parliament), 14:04. 3, SCS, Myers (Liberty), 6:08.
Shots- SCS 24-7
Saves- Damiani, SCS, 4. Burdo, BCS, 15
