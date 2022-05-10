LAKE PLACID — In a pitcher’s duel, Lake Placid, behind the work of PJ Colby who recorded 15 strikeouts, secured a tight 4-3 win over Crown Point in Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference baseball, Tuesday.
Colby pitched the whole game, while allowing only three walks.
The Blue Bombers set the pace in the first inning, scoring three runs, but Crown Point’s Noah Spaulding kept Lake Placid in place until the fifth inning when Jarrett Mihill scored on a wild pitch to take the 4-2 lead.
The Panthers answered in the seventh, when Joe Tompkins had an RBI pinch-hit single. Winning pitcher Colby came out and struck out the final two batters, putting an end to the game.
“It was a great baseball game,” Blue Bombers coach Brian Brandes said. “Both pitchers were doing their part.”
Spaulding led the Panthers in the loss, striking out 12 while on the bump and recording a triple while at-bat.
Lake Placid 4, Crown Point 3
CP 110 000 1 — 3 5 1
LP 300 010 X — 4 2 2
Spaulding, Carey (6) and J. Russell. Colby and Ledwith. WP- Colby. LP- Spaulding. 3B- Spaulding (CP).
SCHROON/BOLTON/NEWCOMB 12
CHAZY 9
SCHROON LAKE — With the help of triples from Isaiah Pelkey, Corbin Baker and Staś Wiktorko, Schroon/Bolton/Newcomb came out with a close win over Chazy.
Pelkey also grabbed the pitching win, while Sullivan Eager had the save.
After being behind, 7-4, the home squad scored five runs in the fourth inning, and another three in the fifth, to really set the tone.
Brayden Bush also had multiple hits in the win.
For the Eagles, Chase Clukey notched a double and triple while Luke Moser had a double.
Schroon/Bolton/Newcomb 12, Chazy 9
CCRS 106 001 1 — 9 11
SBN 211 530 X — 12 14
Stevens, Trahan (4), Clukey (5) and Columbus. Pelkey, Eager (6) and Wiktorko. 2B- Clukey (CCRS), Moser (CCRS), Wiktorko (SBN). 3B- Pelkey (SBN), Baker (SBN), Clukey (CCRS).
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 22
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 8
INDIAN LAKE — Nolan Pierson had a double, a triple and a home run to pace Johnsburg/Minerva in a solid win over Indian Lake/Long Lake.
Yanden Cleveland also blasted a homer for the victors, while Evan Wing notched a triple and Andrew Prosser a double.
Mason Englert picked up the win on the mound.
For Indian Lake/Long Lake, Garrett Hutchins, who took the pitching loss, also recorded a double.
Johnsburg/Minerva 22, IL/LL 8
IL/LL 013 31 — 8 9 9
J/M 84(10) 01 — 22 21 2
Englert and Pierson. Hutchins, Hosley (3), Clark (5) and Liddle. WP- Englert. LP- Hutchins. 2B- Hutchins (IL/LL), Prosser (J/M), Pierson (J/M). 3B- Wing (J/M), Pierson (J/M). HR- Cleveland (J/M), Pierson (J/M).
BOQUET VALLEY 16
WELLS 1
WESTPORT — The Griffins celebrated Senior Night in the best way possible, with a sound win over the Indians.
“Jon Howard was lights out on the mound, allowing only three hits, one walk and striking out eight, requiring only 63 pitches,” Boquet Valley coach Don Markwica said. “He also got the job done at the plate as he went 3-for-3 with two RBI including a long triple to deep center.”
Everett Cassavaugh hit a “titanic” home run, according to Markwica, to add to the Griffins’ early lead. Justin Joslyn also had a triple in the win and four RBIs.
“Back-to-back run scoring doubles from Maddox Rice and Jameson Fiegl helped propel us to a 3-1 lead after giving up a run in the top of the first,” he said. Cameron Armstrong also scored a triple in the seven-run third inning for the Griffins.
“The Griffin seniors each had at least one hit apiece and amassed a season-high 19 hits,” Markwica said. “We really came to play tonight and it showed. We got the sticks going early and we played great defense to support Jonny on the hill.
Boquet only had two errors committed on defense, while Wells recorded five. Cameron DeCarr took the loss on the mound.
“It was nice to see us play a near flawless game,” Markwica said.
Boquet Valley 16, Wells 1
WEL 100 00 — 1 2 5
BV 327 4X — 16 19 2
DeCarr and Simmons. Howard and Rice. WP- Howard. LP- DeCarr. 2B- Rice (BV). 3B- Joslyn (BV), Armstrong (BV). HR- Cassavaugh (BV).
CVAC
PERU 11
SARANAC 5
PERU — Five Nighthawk Seniors, Wyatt Premore, Dillon Haudberg, Ethan Lawrence, Matt Corral and Kash Palmer, were all honored prior to Peru’s win over Saranac.
“All five have had a tremendous impact on the Peru baseball program over the years,” Peru coach Brian Marino said.
Premore picked up the pitching win while also hitting three singles and recording three RBIs.
“Nolan Manchester and Zach O’Connell did a good job of getting on base in front of Ryan Maggy, Landen Duprey and Premore to score six of our 11 runs,” Marino said.
Maggy and Duprey both recorded a single and double in the win, while Palmer hit two singles. O’Connell rapped a double as well.
For Saranac, Austin Barnes got three singles and Justin Bedard secured two.
Peru 11, Saranac 5
SCS 000 140 0 — 5 8 4
PCS 412 320 X — 11 11 4
Faville, Cranford (4) and Wing. Premore and Duprey. WP- Premore. LP- Faville. 2B- O’Connell (PCS), Maggy (PCS), Duprey (PCS).
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 23
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 12
CHAMPLAIN — Warren Miller paced the Hornets, going 4-for-4 at the plate and blasting two home runs en route to Plattsburgh’s win over Northeastern Clinton.
Carter King notched a triple in the win, while Brayden Trombley had two doubles and Jace Lacey had one.
“PHS did a good job capitalizing on our mistakes and getting the big hit when needed,” NCCS coach Jeff Norton said.
For the Cougars, Lucas Hemingway recorded a double.
“I was very proud of the fight we showed today after falling into another early deficit,” Norton said. “We were able to claw back and make it a two-run game in the fifth inning, but Miller hit his second home run of the day, breaking open the game.”
Jimmy Wells had two hits and three RBIs, while Tyler Guay notched three hits and two RBIs in the loss.
“We had a better plan offensively tonight and were able to string together some hits,” Norton said. “We had a few too many miscues at times, but Jordan Wells and Gabe Surprenant stepped up and gave us much needed innings while running low on pitching.”
PHS 23, NCCS 12
NCCS 051 600 0 — 12 10 6
PHS 271 316 3 — 23 12 0
Golden, Crowley (4) and Bordeau. LaBarge, Hemingway (2), Jo. Wells (2), Surprenant (6) and Guay. WP- Golden. LP- LaBarge. 2B- Hemingway (NCCS), Trombley 2 (PHS), Lacey (PHS). HR- Miller 2 (PHS).
TICONDEROGA 5
SARANAC LAKE 1
SARANAC LAKE — Owen Stontisch ripped a home run while Tommy Montalbano rapped a triple in Ticonderoga’s win over Saranac Lake.
Stonitsch had two hits total in the win, along with teammates Montalbano, Garrett Drinkwine and Nathan LaCourse.
Nate Trudeau got the win on the mound for the Sentinels.
Cedar Rivers and Kaden Darrah both had a double in the Red Storm’s loss. Rivers totalled two hits.
Ticonderoga 5, Saranac Lake 1
SLCS 010 000 0 — 1 5 2
TCS 201 020 0 — 5 9 0
Trudeau and Crossman. Roberts, Clark (7) and Clark, Poulsen (7). WP- Trudeau. LP- Roberts. 2B- Darrah (SLCS), Rivers (SLCS). 3B- Montalbano (TCS). HR- Stonitsch (TCS).
SATURDAY
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 7
PERU 5
PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh High coach Pat Shaughnessy said this game had the feel of a playoff one, and for good reason.
Both teams came into the game undefeated, and the Hornets are the ones still able to boast that record.
However, it didn’t start the way they planned, as Peru piled on four runs early in the first inning.
“That was not the start we had imagined but I was happy with how we battled through all seven innings to pull out a tough win,” Shaughnessy said.
The Hornets were led by Carter King, who managed a double and a triple in the win, with three RBIs. Bostyn Duquette also notched a double, while Jace Lacey had a big triple that gave the team the led in the sixth.
Duquette won on the mound, relieving starting pitcher Trenton Griffiths.
“Trenton didn’t have his best stuff today, but he was able to get us going through three innings with the same 4-0 deficit. That kid is a fighter,” Shaughnessy said.
The fourth inning was huge for Plattsburgh.
“When facing a pitcher like Ryan Maggy you need to take advantage of chances and that’s what we did there,” he said. “Singles from Collin Golden, Brayden Trombley, a walk to Warren Miller, a big two run single from Griffiths and two-run triple from King put us ahead 5-4.”
For Peru, Connor Graves had a double while Maggy blasted a three-run home run, with Shaughnessy saying they were both hard outs. Nolan Manchester also had two hits in the loss.
“I am glad with how the guys battled and never gave up,” Shaughnessy said.
PHS 7, Peru 5
PCS 400 001 0 — 5 4 1
PHS 000 502 X — 7 11 2
Maggy and Duprey. T. Griffiths, Duquette (4) and Bordeau. WP- Duquette. LP- Maggy. 2B- Graves (PCS), King (PHS), Duquette (PHS). 3B- King (PHS), Lacey (PHS). HR- Maggy (PCS).
