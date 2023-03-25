LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid will host the International Skating Union World Synchronized Skating Championships at the Olympic Center’s 1980 Herb Brooks Arena on Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1.
The event is expected to draw thousands of spectators, athletes and coaching staff, which includes more than 20 teams with over 500 athletes from 20 countries competing for the title of world champion.
This marks the first time Lake Placid has been selected to host this international championship and just the fifth time it’s been hosted in the United States. Lake Placid was slated to host the event in 2020 but it was postponed following pandemic-related lockdowns and travel restrictions.
The Haydenettes and Miami University were recently selected to represent Team USA at the World Championships. Haydenettes, the team out of the Skating Club of Boston, is the premier synchronized skating program in the United States, solidifying that status with its 13th straight gold medal earlier this month at the 2023 U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships in Peoria, Illinois.
Canada will be represented by Nexxice Seniors and Les Supremes Seniors, which comes into the 2023 World Championships as the defending champion after capturing the title last year on home ice in Hamilton, Ontario. Finnish teams Marigold IceUnity and Helsinki Rockettes placed second and third, respectively, last year and are currently ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the ISU world standings. Les Supremes is third in the standings, followed by Team Passion, out of Hungary, and Nexxice.
All-event lower bowl tickets for all ages for the two days of competition are $200, while tickets in the upper bowl are $165. Friday-only and Saturday-only tickets are $110.
For tickets and more information, visit www.usfigureskating.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.