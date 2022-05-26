TICONDEROGA — Lake Placid’s golfers secured the program’s fifth consecutive Section VII title, Thursday, with the Blue Bomber’s 336 team score coming in six strokes better than the next team.
Brady Tremblay led the Lake Placid team in that endeavor, shooting 78 on the day, while Chris Byrne, Grady Draper and Carver Bell shot 85, 86 and 87, respectively, to round out the scoring group for the victorious squad.
But it was Peru’s Keegan Smith who ended the day in the lead for the individual title, shooting 72 to finish six strokes better than Tremblay and help the Nighthawks to their second-place team finish.
Moriah’s Thomas Clarke and Northeastern Clinton’s Chase LeTourneau currently sit tied at third overall with 82 strokes each, while AuSable Valley’s Grant Weerts sits at 84 strokes to round out the top five.
Then things get murkier, with four golfers tied at sixth place, two golfers tied at eleventh and three tied at fourteenth, including Willsboro’s Tekla Fine-Lease who made the cut in Thursday’s competition but will be competing in the girls’ Section VII Championships on Friday.
The Vikings finished in third place with a 357 team score.
The Patriots came in fourth with 373, just edging out Beekmantown and Boquet Valley who rounded out the top five tied at 374.
DAY 2
Competition for the boys’ individual sectional championship will begin at 9 a.m.
With last year’s victor, Willsboro’s Regan Arnold, now having graduated, the Nighthawk’s Smith sits poised to take the individual crown. He finished sixth in last year’s event.
But Tremblay sits within reach, and will look to improve on his fourth-place finish last season.
The Vikings’ Clarke sits at the familiar No. 3 spot, the same one he finished in last June.
The girls’ individual champion will make her return, though, with the Warriors’ Fine-Lease aiming to defend her 95-stroke victory last season.
Runner-up Jasmyne Allen will also return, hoping to take the title for AuSable Valley this time around.
—
Section VII Golf Championships
at Ticonderoga Golf Course
Team scores
1, Lake Placid, 336; 2, Peru, 342; 3, Moriah, 357; 4, AuSable Valley, 373; T5, Beekmantown, 374; T5, Boquet Valley, 374; 7, Northeastern Clinton, 384; 8, Saranac, 398; 9, Plattsburgh High, 430; 10, Saranac Lake, 459; 11, Seton Catholic, 476; T12, Schroon Lake, Inc; T12, Ticonderoga, Inc; T12, Willsboro, Inc.
Day 1 results (Cut)
1, Keegan Smith, PCS, 72; 2, Brady Tremblay, LPCS, 78; 3, Thomas Clarke, MCS, 82; T3, Chase Letourneau, NCCS, 82; 5, Grant Weerts, AVCS, 84; T6, Porter Goodman, AVCS, 85; T6, Zach Dubray, BCS, 85; T6, Chris Byrne, LPCS, 85; T6, Nicholas Palmer, PCS, 85; 10, Grady Draper, LPCS, 86; T11, Carver Bell, LPCS, 87; T11, Liam Clark, PCS, 87; 13, Dax Lashway, SCS, 88; T14, Oakley Buehler, BVCS, 89; T14, Boden Buehler, BVCS, 89; T14, Tekla Fine-Lease, WCS, 89; T17, Logan Gilbo, MCS, 90; T17, Noah Jewtraw, SLCS, 90; T19, Keegan Seamone, BCS, 91; T19, Nathan Hamel, SCS, 91; T21, Silas Reeder, MCS, 92; T21, Ben Fredette, NCCS, 92; 23, Vance Hickock, MCS, 93; T24, Jack Thomas, AVCS, 95; T24, Nick Winters, MCS, 95.
Boys 2nd Day Tee Times
9 a.m.- Keegan Seamone (Beekmantown), Ben Fredette (Northeastern Clinton), Jack Thomas (AuSable Valley), Nick Winters (Moriah).
9:10 a.m.- Boden Buehler (Boquet Valley), Noah Jewtraw (Saranac Lake), Nathan Hamel (Saranac), Silas Reeder (Moriah).
9:20 a.m.- Carver Bell (Lake Placid), Dax Lashway (Saranac), Oakley Beuhler (Boquet Valley), Vance Hickok (Moriah).
9:30 a.m.- Porter Goodman (AuSable Valley), Grady Draper (Lake Placid), Liam Clark (Peru), Logan Gilbo (Moriah).
9:40 a.m.- Grant Weerts (AuSable Valley), Chris Byrne (Lake Placid), Nicholas Palmer (Peru), Zach Dubray (Beekmantown).
9:50 a.m.- Keegan Smith (Peru), Brady Tremblay (Lake Placid), Thomas Clarke (Moriah), Chase Letourneau (Northeastern Clinton).
Girls 2nd Day Tee Times
10:15 a.m.- Kim Wojcik (Ticonderoga), Madelyn Liberi (Boquet Valley).
10:25 a.m.- Jadyn Snickles (Saranac Lake), Ava O’Brien (Plattsburgh High), Rachel Behm (Boquet Valley).
10:35 a.m.- Steffi Trombley (Plattsburgh High), Emma Viglegi (AuSable Valley), Ella Lobdell (Boquet Valley).
10:45 a.m.- Ailsa Kohler (Boquet Valley), Hanna Bechard (Northeastern Clinton), Leah Hamel (Saranac).
10:55 a.m.- Samara Bosley (Northeastern Clinton), Jasmyne Allen (AuSable Valley), Tekla Fine-Lease (Willsboro).
