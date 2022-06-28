LAKE PLACID — After a two-year gap due to COVID-19, the Lake Placid Soccer Centre will see its overnight summer camp return, something that had been a mainstay of the group for decades.
For Mike “Twig” McGlynn, one of the three people who started the camp back in 1977, it was a welcome return to routine after missing out on the event during the ongoing pandemic.
“I don’t have a big staff, so me doing all the hiring and planning and everything, it was a rusty gear I had to oil up a bit,” McGlynn said. “Soccer’s a wonderful game; you go anywhere in the world with a soccer ball, it’s a wonderful ice breaker.”
Like the last couple years, the Centre will be offering its day camps in Lake Placid, one in July and one in August, but the overnight camp at St. Lawrence University makes its return in July for the group’s 46th year.
While he was happy to have at least the day camps last year, McGlynn said that the experience doesn’t compare to what the overnight camp provides.
“You’re definitely going to improve,” McGlynn said.
The camp was an early adopter of the “Coerver Coaching Method,” a program developed by Wiel Coerver, an association football manager from the Netherlands that has become a prominent training tool across the world over the decades due to its focus on building individual skills.
“It was a way to teach soccer players on an individual basis that had never been done before,” McGlynn said. “We saw immediate effects using it at camp.”
Between the day camps and the overnight at St. Lawrence, the Centre provides options for a wide range of ages, as well as goalkeeping training and full-team camp options.
A free event for coaches will also take place on July 24 featuring Alfred Galustian, the international director of the Coerver Coaching Method, who will provide a three-hour session for any youth club or school coaching staff and town recreation coaches.
Details for all camp events and how to register can be found online at tinyurl.com/nmnsexbr.
For any soccer-loving kid in the area, it could provide a summer experience to remember, according to Glynn.
“Every kid who walks out of our camps usually has a big smile on their face,” McGlynn said. “Everybody that goes to the camp loves soccer. At night, you walk around the dorm, and if it’s a world cup year you’ll see five or six kids get together in a room to watch the games. You’ll eat, breathe and sleep soccer all week.”
