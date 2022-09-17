PLATTSBURGH — Lake Placid tied the game late in regulation and then won it overtime Friday as the Blue Bombers edged out a 3-2 victory over Seton Catholic in Northern Soccer League boys’ soccer.
Chris Byrne pulled the Blue Bombers into a 2-all tie with 28:30 gone in the second half and then Sebie Cecunjanin won it at 7:00 of overtime.
The Knights held a 2-1 advantage at the half with Ashton Guay scoring both goals for Seton Catholic, sandwiched around a goal by Lake Placid’s Drew Ferebee.
The Knights held a slim 10-9 shot advantage.
“Two overtime losses in one week is a tough one to swallow,” Seton Catholic coach Keagen Briggs said. “But I was very impressed with the effort of our guys throughout this match-up and the week as a whole.”
—
Lake Placid 3, Seton Catholic 2, OT
LP 1 1 1 — 3
SCS 2 0 0 — 2
First whlf- 1, SC, Guay, 10:27. 2, LPCS, Ferebee, 26:00. 3, SC, Guay (Chase), 36:00.
Second half- 4, LPCS, Byrne (Ferebee), 28:30.
First overtime- 5, LPCS, Cecunjanin, 7:00.
Shots- Seton Catholic, 10-9.
Saves- Metcalf, SC, 6. Mezzetti, LPCS, 8.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 1
BOQUET VALLEY 0
Westport —Brady Boulrice scored the lone goal of the game to provide the margin of difference for the Bobcats.
Boulrice’s goal came at 14:15 of the second half and was assisted by Ayden Wrye.
Parker Manor turned away four shots in posting the shutout in the NAC nets and Grayson King made 12 saves for the Griffins.
“It was a very tight contest and back and forth throughout,” Boquet Valley coach Evan George said. “We had a few opportunities to counter, but NAC kept pushing forward.
“It was well played by both sides I thought.”
—
Northern Adirondack 1, Boquet Valley 0
NAC 0 1 — 1
BV 0 0 — 0
Second half- 1, NAC, B. Boulrice (Wrye), 14:15.
Shots- NAC, 11-4.
Saves- Manor, NAC, 4, King, BVCS, 12.
SCHROON LAKE/NEWCOMB 4
AUSABLE VALLEY 2
SCHROON LAKE— Logan Bush was at it again, scoring all four of his team’s goals. Two of his tallies came on penalty kicks.
Isaiah Pelkey and Ronan Deslauriers picked up assists for the hosts and in net with nine saves was Wyatt Carniglia.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb never trailed in the contest although the Patriots closed to within one twice.
Tristan Laundree accounted for a goal and assist for AuSable Valley, while Celton Dupuis also scored a goal.
—
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 4, AuSable Valley 2
AVCS 1 1 — 2
SL/N 2 2 — 4
First half- 1, SL/N, Bush (Pelkey), 21:43. 2, SL/N, Bush pk, 27:31. 3, AVCS, Dupuis (Laundree), 29:18.
Second half- 4, SL/N, Bush (Deslauriers), 9:16. 5, AVCS, Laundree (Sayward), 24:27. 6, SL/N, Bush pk, 27:10.
Shots- SL/N, 19-18.
Saves- Carniglia, SL/N, 9. not available, AVCS, 6.
CROWN POINT 3
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 1
LONG LAKE — Cole Potter’s second goal of the game, with 10 minutes left in regulation, put the Panthers ahead to stay.
Potter gave Crown Point the lead in the first half, only to have Gabe Stanton tie it for the Orange early in the second stanza.
Potter put the Panthers ahead to stay at 30:00 and Leo Filho added a goal three minutes later to seal it.
“We began the game with just 10 players due to an injury in practice the day before,” Indian Lake/Long Lake coach Benjamin Conboy said. “Right before halftime, we suffered another injury when Adam Pacheco left the game with a badly sprained ankle.”
—
Crown Point 3, Indian Lake/Long Lake 1
CP 1 2 — 3
IL/LL 0 1 — 1
First half- 1, CPCS, Potter (Pertak), 14:39.
Second half- 2, IL/LL, Stanton (Strader), 5:05. 3, CPCS, Potter, 30:00. 4, CPCS, Filho (Benway), 33:15.
Shots- not available.
Saves- Tompkins, CPCS. Mack, IL/LL.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.