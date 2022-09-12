TUPPER LAKE — The Blue Bombers played spoiler to the host Lumberjacks winning, 3-0, in a non-conference matchup, Monday.
Lake Placid won by sets of 25-9, 25-22, 25-22.
Norah Galvin paced the attack for the Blue Bombers with 10 points, five aces and one kill. Teammate Julia Crawford added nine points, one ace, three kills and five digs.
Lake Placid saw a balanced attack as all squad members contributed towards the victory.
With the win the Blue Bombers move to 3-0 on the young season. The win total already matches the number of wins from last season when they finished 3-11.
Before the season began Lake Placid head coach Sandy Huber praised the team’s chemistry saying players get along and support one another. Early returns are showing this is a Blue Bomber strength.
Stats for Tupper Lake were not made available by press time.
Lake Placid looks to stay unbeaten as they set to face NACS, Thursday. Huber stated the Bobcats are their competition for the playoffs and they will do their best to beat NACS.
—
Lake Placid 3, Tupper Lake 0
25-9, 25-22, 25-22
LP- Smith, 1 dig. Phillip, 4 points, 5 kills, 1 dig, 1 block. Evans, 1 dig. Galvin, 10 points, 5 aces, 1 kill. Lawrence, 3 points, 2 aces, 1 kill, 1 dig, 1 block. Skutt, 5 points, 2 aces, 2 digs. Gavin, 5 points, 2 aces, 5 digs. Crawford, 9 points, 1 ace, 3 kills, 5 digs. Garrison, 6 points, 2 aces, 1 assist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.