PLATTSBURGH — Lake Placid left little doubt in Thursday’s team portion of the Section VII Golf Championships being held at The Barracks Golf Course.
The Blue Bombers had four of their golfers combine for an outstanding 321 total to capture the team championship, with Moriah a distant second 30 strokes off the with 351 and Peru in third with 353.
Lake Placid’s Brady Tremblay was medalist on the day with a 73, which was six strokes better than Peru’s Nicholas Palmer who carded a 79.
Rounding out the top four scores for the Blue Bombers were Chris Byrne with an 80, Grady Draper an 84 and Carver Bell an 84.
The Vikings were powered by Logan Gilbo with an 80, Vance Hickok an 88, and Silas Reeder, 89.
Byrne and Gilbo are tied for third among the individual scores.
The Nighthawks’ top scores, other than Palmer’s 79, were Liam Clark with an 89, Hayden Pelkey’s 92 and Cooper Sweeney’s 93.
Other golfers breaking 90 on the day were AuSable Valley’s Porter Goodman (82), Beekmantown’s Keegan Seamone (85), Boquet Valley’s Braden Liberi (86), Saranac Lake’s Noah Jewtraw (87) and Saranac’s Dax Lashway (88).
One-third of the field, consisting of 26 golfers, were invited back for Friday’s second round of play, which will determine the Section VII individual champion and the golfers who will compete for Section VII at the NYSPHSAA meet.
— Section VII Golf Champioships The Barracks Golf Course Thursday’s team scores
1, Lake Placid 321 2, Moriah 351 3, Peru 353 4, Beekmantown 380 5, AuSable Valley 385 5, Northeastern Clinton 385 7, Saranac Lake 387 8, Saranac 404 9, Boquet Valley 412 10, Plattsburgh 440 10, Schroon Lake 440 12, Ticonderoga 497
— Top 26 individual scores
Brady Tremblay (Lake Placid) 73 Nicholas Palmer (Peru) 79 Chris Byrne (Lake Placid) 80 Logan Gilbo (Moriah) 80 Porter Goodman (AuSable Valley) 82 Grady Draper (Lake Placid) 84 Carver Bell (Lake Placid) 84 Keegan Seamone (Beekmantown) 85 Braden Liberi (Boquet Valley) 86 Noah Jewtraw (Saranac Lake) 87 Vance Hickok (Moriah) 88 Dax Lashway (Saranac) 88 Silas Reeder (Moriah) 89 Liam Clark (Peru) 89 Ben Fredette (NCCS) 90 Hayden Pelkey (Peru) 92 Cooper Burdo (Beekmantown) 93 Leo Hatch (Boquet Valley) 93 Cooper Sweeney (Peru) 93 Nick Winters (Moriah) 94 Porter Hackett (Plattsburgh) 94 Lance Snyder (Moriah) 95 Noah Wells (Ticonderoga) 95 Dieter Olcott (Moriah) 96 Patrick Clark (Peru) 96 Ryan McGinnis-Theis (Saranac Lake) 96
