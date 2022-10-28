LAKE PLACID — With their backs against the wall, the Blue Bombers could have easily folded and taken a three-set sweep at the hands of the visiting Hornets.
Lake Placid had other plans. Down 0-7, in the third set, Julia Crawford started a run for the Blue Bombers that saw the score swing to a 17-9 score in favor of the host as they would go on to win the set 25-18.
Plattsburgh took the first two sets by scores of 25-19 and 25-23. Lake Placid would rally to win the final three with scores of 25-18, 25-16 and 15-13.
“Both teams played well and wanted to win, but our players had extra motivation, being the last home game for our five seniors,” Blue Bombers head coach Sandy Huber said. “We wanted to end the regular season playing our best, and we did. I’m proud of our players for stepping up against such a strong team.”
Nadia Phillip had what Huber called, “her best match ever” as she totalled five points, 17 kills and 17 digs. Including her run in the third, Crawford finished with 19 points, 13 kills and 21 digs. Norah Galvin was a force on the court with six points, 13 digs and 28 assists.
The Hornets weren’t a slouch either. Sadie Walker made herself known offensively with 14 points, 35 assists and 23 digs. Lily Duquette fought defensively to the tune of 27 digs. Izzy DeTuello had a night serving with 16 points, four aces, eight kills and 11 digs.
“There was a lot of back and forth, with great defense all around — we had 81 digs and Plattsburgh had 75,” Huber said. “The match was hard-fought and fun to watch. “
—
Lake Placid 3, Plattsburgh 2
19-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-16, 15-13
PHS- Walker, 14 points, 3 aces, 1 kill, 35 assists, 23 digs. Fitzwater, 8 points, 1 ace, 4 kills, 4 assists, 9 digs. Duquette, 6 points, 27 digs. Saliba, 2 kills, 1 assists, 2 digs. DeTuello, 16 points, 4 aces, 8 kills, 11 digs. Batinelli, 2 points, 1 ace, 16 kills, 2 blocks. Young: 14 kills. Bull, 2 points, 1 ace, 2 digs. Luck, 4 points, 1 dig.
LP- Smith, 5 points, 2 kills, 5 digs, 2 assists. Phillip, 5 points, 2 digs, 17 kills, 17 digs, 1 block, 1 assist. Evans, 1 dig. Galvin, 6 points, 1 ace, 3 kills, 13 digs, 28 assists. Lawrence, 6 points, 7 kills, 20 digs. LaMare, 1 kill, 2 digs. Gavin, 6 points, 2 aces, 2 digs. Crawford, 19 points, 2 aces, 13 kills, 21 digs. Garrison: 9 points, 2 aces, 1 kill.
Saranac Lake 3
Northeastern Clinton 0
SARANAC LAKE — The Red Storm were triumphant Thursday night at home, defeating the Cougars, 3-0. Anica Null and Malea White put together stellar performances to lead the team to a sweep in front of the home faithful.
Saranac Lake was able to cruise through the first two sets, winning the first, 25-13, and the second 25-14. In the third set things got a little tighter, yet Saranac Lake prevailed to take it, 25-18.
Null was fantastic on both ends, tallying 12 digs and nine kills, while White would lead the team in points, with 18. White would also record 11 digs, which was second on the team only to Azra Michael, who had 16 digs in the match.
With the win the Red Storm also improved their home record to an impressive 6-2.
—
Saranac Lake 3, Northeastern Clinton 0
25-13, 25-14, 25-18
NCCS- Did not receive stats by time of print
SLCS- Null, 1 point, 12 digs, 1 assist, 9 kills. Gay, 7 points, 3 aces, 2 kills. Michael, 3 points, 7 aces, 16 digs, 3 kills. White, 18 points, 5 aces, 11 digs, 4 kills. Montroy, 7 points, 2 aces, 10 digs, 1 assist, 1 kill. Ratelle, 2 points, 7 digs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.