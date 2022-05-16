PORT KENT — A Friday night Champlain Valley Athletic Conference golf matchup between Lake Placid and AuSable Valley came down to a tied match, with the Blue Bombers edging out the win.
Brady Tremblay earned medalist honors as he took the No. 1 match, 41-45, for Lake Placid.
Jack Thomas took the No. 2 match for the Patriots, 46-49, while Grant Weerts also took the No. 3 match, 44-45.
Ethan Crowningshield and Lake Placid’s Alex Wright tied the No. 4 match, 47-47.
Seb Cecunjanin and Tanney Foley then locked down the No. 5 and 6 matches for the Blue Bombers to take the close victory.
—
Lake Placid 3.5, AuSable Valley 2.5
No. 1- Tremblay (LPCS) def. Goodman, 41-45.
No. 2- Thomas (AVCS) def. Draper, 46-49.
No. 3- Weerts (AVCS) def. Bell, 44-45.
No. 4- Crowningshield (AVCS) ties Wright (LPCS), 47-47.
No. 5- Cecunjanin (LPCS) def. Dorr, 49-61.
No. 6- Foley (LPCS) def. Snow, 66-75.
PERU 4.5
SARANAC 1.5
PLATTSBURGH — A tight No. 1 match between Dax Lashway and Keegan Smith headlined a tighter day than the final 4.5-1.5 score in favor of the Nighthawks would suggest.
The pair tied the match, 39-39, while Peru’s Liam Clark won the No. 2 match, 41-47.
The No. 3 and No. 4 matches came down to four strokes each, with Nighthawk Nicholas Palmer winning the No. 3, 49-53, and with Saranac’s Cole Dingman winning the No. 4, 55-59.
The No. 5 and No. 6 matches both swung Peru’s direction, though, as Hayden Pelkey and Brady O’Connell secured victories against their Chief counterparts.
—
Peru 4.5, Saranac 1.5
No. 1- Lashway (SCS) ties Smith (PCS), 39-39.
No. 2- Clark (PCS) def. N. Hamel, 41-47.
No. 3- Palmer (PCS) def. Coryea, 49-53.
No. 4- Dingman (SCS) def. Sweeney, 55-59.
No. 5- Pelkey (PCS) def. L. Hamel, 50-59.
No. 6- O’Connell (PCS) def. Mather, 53-61.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.