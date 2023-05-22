PLATTSBURGH — Lake Placid and Crown Point, the two top seeds, will meet in the Section VII Class D baseball championship game after recording wins on Saturday.
Second-seeded Crown Point posted a 12-7 victory over third-seeded Chazy, while top-seeded Lake Placid rolled to a 14-0 win over fifth-seeded Bolton/Schroon Lake.
The Blue Bombers and defending champion Panthers will vie for the D title at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at Chip Cummings Field.
CROWN POINT 12
CHAZY 7
CROWN POINT — Reese Pertak, Ryan Russell and Alex Stone all had three hits each for the Panthers.
Winning pitcher Evan Carey added a double and single. Pertak and Jarrett Russell had triples.
Carey surrendered four runs, struck out 10 and walked two in going the first four innings. Ryan Russell went the final three innings getting the save as he allowed three runs, struck out one and didn’t walk anyone.
Kobe Hernandez had two of the five Chazy hits and Reagan Dudyak added a double.
“We were seeing the ball really well today,” Crown Point coach Randy Pertak said. “We had some really hard hits and were able to string them together, along with some walks.
“Chazy battled the entire game and made it closer with a big sixth. Our top of the order had a good day today, with our No. one through five hitters combining for all but one of our hits.
“Evan threw well today and Ryan did a good job closing it out. Congratulations to Chazy, especially their seniors, on a good season and career.”
—
Crown Point 12, Chazy 7
Chazy 010 303 0 — 7 5 2
Crown Point 213 411 x — 12 13 3
Demers, Valentin (3), Hernandez (4) and Columbus. Carey, R. Russell (5) and Pertak. WP- Carey. LP- Demers. Sv- R. Russell. 2B- Dudyak (CCRS), Carey (CPCS). 3B- Pertak (CPCS), J. Russell (CPCS).
LAKE PLACID 14
BOLTON/SCHROON LAKE 0
LAKE PLACID — P.J. Colby got the job done on the mound as the Blue Bombers rolled to their semifinal win.
Colby pitched a seven-inning shutout, allowed two hits, struck out 13 and walked five.
Lake Placid rapped 10 hits in the contest, with Jon Caito and Vann Morrelli leading the way with three apiece.
Losing pitcher Isaiah Pelkey allowed five runs in four innings and struck out eight.
The Blue Bombers held a 7-0 lead before scoring seven runs in the bottom of the sixth.
“It was another Pelkey/Colby pitcher’s dual,” Lake Placid coach Brian Brandes said. “Colby kept Bolton/Schroon Lake in check most of the game, even through they were able to get runners on base in every inning. The combination of timely strikeouts and good defense kept them out of the scoring column.
“We scored single runs in the first and second innings before Colby’s double was the key hit in a four-run third inning.”
—
Lake Placid 14, Bolton/Schroon Lake 0
Bolton/Schroon Lake 000 000 0 — 0 2 6
Lake Placid 104 027 x — 14 10 1
Pelkey, Eager (5), Hart (6), Hubert (6) and Wiktorko. Colby and Thomsen. WP- Colby. LP- Pelkey. 2B- Colby (LPCS).
CVAC
TICONDEROGA 5
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 0
TICONDEROGA — Jackson Dorsett tossed a four-hit, complete-game shutout as he struck out nine and didn’t walk anyone. He faced only three over the minimum and retired 15 in a row from the second inning through the seventh.
Dom Crossman led the Sentinels offensively with a double, two singles and three runs scored. Tommy Montalbano added a double and single.
“We broke open a close game in the sixth with three insurance runs,” Ticonderoga coach Dan Dorsett said.
“Jackson Dorsett was great on the mound for us and in control the entire game. Austin Lambert pitched well in the loss for NAC.”
Caleb Damour’s triple was one of the Bobcats’ four hits.
—
Ticonderoga 5, NAC 0
NAC 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
Ticonderoga 011 003 x — 5 8 1
Lambert and M. Boulrice. Dorsett and Crossman. WP- Dorsett. LP- Lambert. 2B- Crossman (TCS), Montalbano (TCS), 3B- Damour (NAC).
NON-LEAGUE
FRANKLIN ACADEMY 11
PLATTSBURGH 3
PLATTSBURGH — Jordan Perry led the way offensively for the Huskies with two triples, double and single.
Brock Spauling added three hits for Franklin Academy, which jumped out to a 7-2 lead after two innings and held an 11-2 edge after five.
Braeden Calkins accounted for two of the Hornets’ six hits and Jack Ferris added a triple.
“Our defense has been a bright spot for us all season,” PHS coach Pat Shaughnessy said. “These past two games, however, we have committed some uncharacteristic mistakes. This was definitely not the way we wanted to end our regular season on senior night.
“Thank you to Michael Phillips, Jack Ferris, Carter Zales, Jake Calkins, Trenton Griffiths and Jace Lacey for all your hard work and contributions to the PHS baseball program.”
—
Franklin Academy 11, Plattsburgh 3
Franklin Academy 252 110 0 — 11 10 1
Plattsburgh 020 001 0 — 3 6 3
Peck, Carriero (7) and McArdle. Hartmann, Baker (3), Ferris (6) and J. Calkins. WP- Peck. LP- Hartmann. 2B- Spaulding (FA), Perry (FA). 3B- Perry 2 (FA), Ferris (PHS).
Cardinals blank Knights in CVBL play
PLATTSBURGH — Tom Neale, who pitched the first four innings, and Zack Marlow combined on a two-hitter on Sunday to help the Fourth Ward Cardinals record a 10-0, five-inning win over the Dannemora Knights in Champlain Valley Baseball League play.
Brayden Trombley led the Cardinals with two hits, while Trombley, Ethan Garrand, Jared Duquette and Nolan Knight all rapped doubles.
Dale Trombley started the second inning with a single and, four batters later, his son, Brayden, drove him in with one of his two hits on the day, for a special father/son memory.
—
Cardinals 10, Knights 0 (5)
Knights 000 00 — 0 2 0
Cardinals 330 4x — 10 8 0
Yanulavich, Lashway (3). Neale, Marlow (5). 2B- Garrand (FWC), B. Trombley (FWC), J. Duquette (FWC), Knight (FWC).
