ELLENBURG — Northern Adirondack came out to a strong start, retiring the first two Lake Placid batters, but then a few errors threw the Bobcats off track, and the Blue Bombers capitalized during the Section VII Class C semifinal game, Friday.
Lake Placid took the 14-11 win in the end, upsetting the undefeated, No. 1 seeded, Northern Adirondack squad.
With a big hit from Megan Quinn, and three NAC errors along with two walks, Lake Placid went up 4-0 in the first inning.
The second inning started similarly, with the Bobcats committing another error, Quinn having another huge hit, and RBI triple, and Emma Adragna slamming a home run to left field, giving the Blue Bombers a 7-2 lead going into the third.
“Congratulations to Lake Placid on their win today,” NAC coach Dennis LaBarge said. “They came out with a lot of energy and spirit and socked it to us right from the start. They were the better team today by far. They scored in six of the seven innings.”
Quinn ended the day with four hits in the win, while Adragna recorded two. Winning pitcher Brooklyn Huffman fanned six Bobcat batters, while losing pitcher Rhylee Poupore took out five.
For the home team, Poupore had a double, and Abby Peryea launched a homer in the defeat.
“We had a great season but came out flat today and they took advantage of that,” LaBarge said. “I am a coach who takes pride in good fundamental softball, pitching and defense, but today we didn’t bring any of it.”
No. 4 Lake Placid will now take on No. 3 AuSable Valley in the Section VII Class C championship, Wednesday, at 4:30 p.m. at Cardinal Park on the SUNY Plattsburgh campus.
Lake Placid 14, Northern Adirondack 11
NAC 203 401 1 —11 13 6
LP 432 120 2 — 14 12 2
Huffman and Adragna. Poupore and H. Gilmore. WP- Huffman. LP- Poupore. 2B- Poupore (NAC). 3B- Quinn (LP). HR- Adragna (LP), Peryea (NAC).
AUSABLE VALLEY 10
TICONDEROGA 1
TICONDEROGA — Addie Stanley accounted for a home run, double and single to power the third-seeded Patriots into the finals.
Jillian Bezio added a double and single, while Kaydence Hoehn and Haley Hickey added two singles apiece.
AuSable Valley scored two runs in the third and three in the fourth to take a 6-0 lead.
Winning pitcher Hickey struck out six and walked one, while allowing six hits.
“I’m so proud of my team and how they played tonight,” AuSable Valley coach Kayla Taylor said. “We came out ready to play. Our girls hit the ball well and were solid on defense.
“Tonight was a big team win.”
Stevie Montville paced the second-seeded Sentinels with two singles and the losing pitcher was Andrea Paige.
AuSable Valley 10, Ticonderoga 1
AVCS 102 310 3 — 10 10 3
TCS 000 001 0 — 1 6 4
Hickey and Richards. Paige and Dorsett. WP- Hickey. LP- Paige. 2B- A. Stanley (AVCS), Bezio (AVCS). HR- A. Stanley (AVCS).
CLASS B
PERU 12
BEEKMANTOWN 3
BEEKMANTOWN — The Nighthawks racked up a ton of hits against the Eagles to pull of a 12-3 Class B semifinal win.
Gabby Cunningham recorded four hits total to lead Peru, hitting three singles and one double. Mia Marino added a double as well, while Rachel Madore, Zoey Malcolm and Aoife Lawliss rapped two singles apiece.
“Peru hits the ball extremely well,” Beekmantown coach Michele Barnes said. “Their entire lineup is dangerous. Malcolm pitched well, she kept us off balance the whole night. Cunningham had a strong night at the plate for them.”
Malcolm also picked up the win, throwing the whole game in the circle, walking only two batters.
For Beekmantown, Faith Whitney tallied four singles and Kennedy Ritter had two. Brenna Mulvaney shouldered the pitching loss.
“Mulvaney has been our rock this entire season,” Barnes said. “She came out in the fourth and went back into the game in the seventh and finished very strong. Lindsay Barnes relieved Mulvaney and only allowed one run over two ⅔ innings.”
No. 3 Peru will now meet No. 1 Plattsburgh High in the Class B finals, Tuesday at Cardinal Park on the SUNY Plattsburgh Campus, at 4:30 p.m.
Peru 12, Beekmantown 3
BCS 010 002 0 — 3 10 1
PCS 050 610 0 — 12 14 0
Malcolm and Sypek. Mulvaney, Barnes (4), Mulvaney (7) and Whitney. WP- Malcolm. LP- Mulvaney. 2B- G. Cunningham (PCS), Marino (PCS).
CLASS B
PLATTSBURGH 7
SARANAC LAKE 1
PLATTSBURGH — Calli Fitzwater picked up the pitching win as the top-seeded Hornets defeated the fifth-seeded Red Storm. Fitzwater allowed four hits, struck out 12 and walked one.
Lauren Baker accounted for two of the Hornets’ six hits. PHS took the lead for good with four runs in the third.
Losing pitcher Karlie Goetz surrendered six hits, struck out eight and issued two walks.
“It was really a pitcher’s duel for most of the game as both pitchers were outstanding,” PHS coach Cindy McMahon said. “Calli and Alyssa (Hemingway) both played great defense in helping us have an error-free game.
“Saranac Lake was really tough tonight and we were able to get a couple of girls on and took advantage of a couple of mistakes to push across four runs in the third. Then Calli did a great job of keeping them from putting together a comeback.”
Plattsburgh 7, Saranac Lake 1
SLCS 000 001 0 — 1 4 3
PHS 004 120 x — 7 6 0
Goetz and Whitson. Fitzwater and Hemingway. WP- Fitzwater. LP- Goetz.
CLASS D
BOQUET VALLEY 9
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 8
ELIZABETHTOWN — The second-seeded Griffins pushed across a run in the bottom of the seventh to defeat the third seed.
With the score tied at 8-all, Abby Monty singled with one out, stole second and scored the game-winning run following a strikeout and ensuing throwing error.
Boquet Valley had to rally from the 6-0, third-inning deficit.
The Griffins would eventually tie it in the fourth with Elizabeth Hickey’s two-run single knotting the score.
Alessia Caputo’s two-run double in the fifth put Boquet Valley in the lead at 8-6, only to have Johnsburg/Minerva draw even in the sixth.
Winning pitcher Abbey Schwoebel and Madison Kirkby accounted for two hits each for the Griffins.
Meghan Mohawski led the way offensively for the visitors with three hits, while Hannah McNally was the losing pitcher.
Boquet Valley, No. 2 seed, will meet top seeded Bolton/Schroon Lake in the Class D finals, Thursday, at Cardinal Park on the SUNY Plattsburgh Campus, at 4:30 p.m.
—
Boquet Valley 9, Johnsburg/Minerva 9
J/M104 102 0 — 8 8 2
BV 000 620 1 — 9 10 5
McNally and Bayse. Schwoebel and Reynolds. WP- Schwoebel. LP- McNally. 2B- Schwoebel (BV). 3B- Mohawski (J/M), Caputo (BV).
BOLTON/SCHROON LAKE 10
CROWN POINT 3
BOLTON — Winning pitcher Jane Trowbridge struck out five in three innings and Jadynn Egloff, who recorded the save, whiffed four in four innings as the top seed prevailed over the fourth seed.
Maddy Monahan rapped a double in the win as Bolton/Schroon Lake scored at least a run in every inning but the fourth.
Mckenna Munson hit a triple and Julianne Swanson a double for the Panthers, and the losing pitcher was Kaitlin Ross.
—
Bolton/Schroon Lake 10, Crown Point 3
CP 020 100 0 — 3 7
B/SL 222 013 x — 10 8
Ross and Munson. Trowbridge, Egloff (4) and Scott. WP- Trowbridge. LP- Ross. Sv- Egloff. 2B- Swanson (CPCS), Monahan (B/SL). 3B- Munson (CPCS).
