CLINTONVILLE — Lake Placid’s boys and girls both swept AuSable Valley, led by Sonja Toishi and Raegan Levitt, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference tennis, Monday, where the Blue Bombers took a 5-0, 5-0 win.
Toishi won his No. 1 singles over AuSable’s Tristan Laundree, while Levitt defeated Raychel Jerdo.
Lake Placid rounded out the singles wins with Tristan Spotts and Kenny Lawless on the boys’ side and Elsie Fitzsimmons and Melanie Megliorie for the girls.
While the boys won the No. 2 doubles by forfeit, the duo of Harrison and Nash Carlisto won in the No. 1 match against their Patriot opponents.
For the girls, Julia Crawford and Grace Erikson teamed up for the No. 1 doubles win, while Bailey Smith and Madison Tyler finished with an exciting match against Serena Brandt and Alyssa Matteau.
“Lake Placid played well today,” AuSable Valley coach Lynn LaDieu said. “The No. 1 and 3 singles along with the No. 2 doubles were exciting matches to watch.”
Girls
Lake Placid 5, AuSable Valley 0
Singles
No. 1- Levitt (LP) def. Jerdo, 6-0, 7-5.
No. 2- Fitzsimmons (LP) def. MacDougal, 6-2, 6-0.
No. 3- Megliorie (LP) def. Laundree, 6-6 (7-1), 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1- Crawford/Erickson (LP) def. Beane/Schier, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2- Smith/Tyler (LP) def. Brandt/Matteau, 7-5, 6-2.
Boys
Lake Placid 5, AuSable Valley 0
Singles
No. 1- Toishi (LP) def. Laundree, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- Spotts (LP) def. MacDougal, 6-3, 6-2.
No. 3- Lawless (LP) def. D. Rock, 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles
No. 1- H. Carlisto/N. Carlisto (LP) def. Dorr/A. Rock, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2- AuSable Valley forfeit.
BEEKMANTOWN 5, SCHROON LAKE 0
BEEKMANTOWN — The Eagles captured two sweeps against the Wildcats.
Nate Sarnow and Sunny DeBella won on the boys’ side for the No. 1 and 2 singles, with the rest of the matches being forfeited to Beekmantown.
“Beautiful weather and a great day for tennis,” Eagles coach Chuck Ko said.
For the girls, the Eagles also won two forfeit matches in the No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles. They also swept in the matches played, led by April Secore at No. 1 singles and Carly Hagadorn at No. 2.
Lilly Cross and Olivia Miller rounded out Beekmantown’s wins, taking the No. 1 doubles against Kaylee Frasier and Alyssa Arnold.
Girls
Beekmantown 5, Schroon Lake 0
Singles
No. 1- Secore (BCS) def. Prikryl, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2- Hagadorn (BCS) def. Grey, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 3- Schroon Lake forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Cross/Miller (BCS) def. Frasier/Arnold, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 2- Schroon Lake forfeit.
Boys
Beekmantown 5, Schroon Lake 0
Singles
No. 1- Sarnow (BCS) def. Pratt, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- DeBella (BCS) def. Christian, 6-0, 6-2.
No. 3- Schroon Lake forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Schroon Lake forfeit.
No. 2- Schroon Lake forfeit.
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 5, NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 0
PLATTSBURGH — The Hornet girls proved successful in a sweep against the Bobcats, led by Olivia Nowosielski in the No. 1 singles.
Rebecah Courson and Bailey Hewson got the No 2. and 3 singles wins. For the No. 1 doubles, Vera Saliba and Giuseppina Gallicchio defeated Jo Mead and Hailee James.
Alison Silver and Ava Perry rounded out the Plattsburgh shutout with a triumph in the No. 2 doubles.
“PHS had a strong day on their home court,” girls coach Rich Gottschall said. “Both doubles matches were tightly contested and the points and games were of a high caliber.”
On the boys’ side, Andrew and Nick Bula led the singles with the No. 1 and 2 wins. Ben Lambert won the No. 3 match.
The Bobcats picked up their lone win with the duo of Hunter Trombley and Parker Manor in the No. 1 doubles.
John Cantwell and Bransen Fitzwater secured the No. 2 doubles win to round out the day for the Hornets, defeating Tristan Lagree and Kingston Tucker in a tight match.
—
Girls
PHS 5, NAC 0
Singles
No. 1- Nowosielski (PHS) def. Lafave, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- Courson (PHS) def. Griffin, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3- Hewson (PHS) def. Hart, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1- Saliba/Gallicchio (PHS) def. Mead/James, 7-5, 4-5, default
No. 2- Silver/Perry (PHS) def. Begore/Magoon, 6-4, 6-0.
Boys
PHS 4, NAC 1
Singles
No. 1- A. Bula (PHS) def. King, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2- N. Bula (PHS) def. Craig, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3- Lambert (PHS) def. Carter, 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1- Trombley/Manor (NAC) def. Khan/Meyer, 6-2, 6-4.
No. 2- Cantwell/Fitzwater (PHS) def. Lagree/Tucker, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.
PERU 4, SARANAC 1
PERU — Despite not having their No. 1 boys player, Saranac still came out and won the No. 1 and 2 singles, but fell in the final three matches to allow Peru the win.
Hunter Devins and Landen Smith of Saranac won the No. 1 and 2 singles, while Elijah Lederman recorded Peru’s win over Collin Clancy, in the No. 3 singles.
The Nighthawks swept in the boys’ doubles, with the Nate St. Louis and Isaac Mitchell duo securing the No. 1 spot, in a tough matchup. Jack Hayes and Zach Johnson finalized the No. 2 doubles victory.
“Saranac came prepared to play today,” Peru coach Matthew Mero said. “Our doubles teams along with a strong performance by Lederman proved to make the difference,”
On the girls side, the Nighthawks won all but the No. 1 singles, which Saranac’s Syndey Myers secured over Stephanie Davis.
Jacklin Mitchell and Remi Beauharnois won the No. 2 and 3 singles, respectively. In the No. 1 doubles, Elise Beauharois and Jennie Davis took down Saranac’s Danielle Borner and Taya Wood, 7-5, 6-2. Morgan Bechard and Kaeda Watanabe notched the win in the No. 2 doubles.
“Saranac overall showed a lot of character on the court,” Mero said. “Both Peru doubles teams played solid tennis today. In singles, Mitchell and Remi Beauharnois continue to demonstrate a solid blend of both physical and mental tennis.”
—
Girls
Peru 4, Saranac 1
Singles
No. 1- Myers (SCS) def. S. Davis, 6-3, 6-2.
No. 2- Mitchell (PCS) def. Parker, 6-3, 6-1.
No. 3- R. Beauharnois (PCS) def. Mulverhill, 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles
No. 1- E. Beauharnois/J. Davis (PCS) def. Borner/Wood, 7-5, 6-2.
No. 2- Bechard/Watanabe (PCS) def. Breyette/Tripp, 6-4, 6-2.
Boys
Peru 3, Saranac 2
No. 1- Devins (SCS) def. Schaefer, 7-5, 6-2.
No. 2- Smith (SCS) def. Mero, 6-0, 6-4.
No. 3- Lederman (PCS) def. Clancy, 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles
No. 1- St. Louis/Mitchell (PCS) def. Gaboriault/Lavarnway, 6-3, 3-6, 6-0.
No. 2- Hayes/Johnson (PCS) def. Kostogiannis/Spear, 6-4, 6-4.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 4, SETON CATHOLIC 1
CHAMPLAIN — Jenna Pennington had a bounce back win, according to coach Harry McManus, in the No. 3 singles match, for a win against Ebony Ruffin, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 to help lead the Cougars to a 4-1 girls win over Seton.
Maggie Sample won the No. 1 singles. In the doubles matchups, Callie Racine and Laci Roberts won the No. 1 match, while Brooke Mulverhill and Sydney Lemieux took the No. 2.
“Pennington showed some great resilience after bouncing back in the third set,” McManus said.
Lucas Dueso took the No. 1 match for the boys against Isaac Nizel, while Hayden Chester won the No. 2 against Collin Farrington for Seton.
“Dueso and Chester played some great tennis,” McManus said.
—
Girls
NCCS 4, Seton Catholic 1
Singles
No. 1- Sample (NCCS) def. Becam, 6-2, 6-0.
No. 2- Hughes (SC) def. Purisic, 7-5, 6-1.
No. 3- Pennington (NCCS) def. Ruffin, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1- Racine/Roberts (NCCS) def. Lawliss/Casas, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 2- Mulverhill/Lemieux (NCCS) def. Von Bargen/Romero, 6-0, 6-0.
Boys
NCCS 5, Seton Catholic 0
Singles
No. 1- Deuso (NCCS) def. Nizel, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 2- Chester (NCCS) def. Farrington, 6-3, 6-3.
No. 3- Seton Catholic forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Seton Catholic forfeit.
No. 2- Seton Catholic forfeit.
