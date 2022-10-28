PLATTSBURGH — The Cougars called upon junior Bailee Lafountain all season to score big goals and when the lights shone brightest, she delivered once again. Lafountain scored both Cougar goals Thursday in a win over the Bobcats, 2-0, at Plattsburgh High School.
With the win, the Cougars captured the Class C sectional title and will extend their season a little longer, advancing to the state semifinals. For the Bobcats, their inspired season comes to a close, falling just short in the championship round.
It was truly an all-around, complete game played by the Cougars, as both the offense and defense seemed to play off each other all evening. The defense would constrict and clear almost every Bobcat scoring opportunity, allowing the offense to continue to attack into the opponent’s zone. Not to mention Desiree DuBois making several dazzling saves, to keep the Bobcats off the board.
Without DuBois this match could’ve very easily seen overtime, as DuBois made four incredible saves in net, barring the Bobcats from capitalizing on their limited opportunities.
“They had a strong defense,” Northern Adirondack coach Jason Seguin said. “Their goalie is amazing; it could be 2-2 right now but she made two great saves and it’s 2-0.”
While DuBois and the rest of the Cougar defense were snuffing out scoring chances on their end, the offense was taking control on the other end. The game plan seemed simple- find Lafountain and let her create.
That would pay off early in the match, as at the 13-minute mark of the first half Alexa Turner would fire a corner kick into the box that Lafountain would head over the outstretched arm of Bobcats’ keeper Isabella Gilmore, into the net for a score. However, while Lafountain would draw most of the defensive attention, Cougars’ coach Tim Surprenant saw it as an opportunity for the rest of the offense to generate chances and open things up.
“We put a lot of pressure on Bailey and she continues to come through time and time again. She really works hard at her game and that even can actually open it up for a lot of our other players,” Surprenant said. “She’s obviously got the goals but in other games when other teams are marking her our other girls step up, so it’s just a big relief having someone who constantly can put the ball in the net.”
Those chances were certainly coming, as in the first-half the Cougars were able to outshoot the Bobcats, 11-3. After the first 40 minutes of action the Cougars were still holding onto that one-goal advantage, but the title wasn’t in grasp yet.
After the break the Bobcats seemed to come out reinvigorated, leading several attacks into the Cougar zone to immediately begin the half. However, DuBois and the defense shored up once again, continuing to keep the Bobcats off the scoreboard.
Just as how they had done all game, the Cougars continued to let their defense create offense. At about the nine-minute mark, the Cougars would lead a counterattack deep into Bobcat territory that eventually resulted in another Lafountain goal, this time unassisted.
Northeastern Clinton saw themselves just 30 minutes away from a sectional championship, yet refused to take their foot off the gas, dominating possession and keeping the ball away from their half of the field.
As the clock struck zeroes, the rest of the Bobcat girls couldn’t contain their excitement, rushing the field swarming their two-goal hero, Lafountain.
While it was all-smiles for the top-seeded, champion Cougars, the Bobcat side of things was little different. While the Bobcats saw their 13-2-2 season come to a close, Seguin believed it was one of resiliency and impassioned play one that will motivate the team even heading into their next season.
“They played well and worked hard since day one. I think we won eight or nine games in a row, so not very many people can say that,” Seguin said. “Like I tell the girls, every game is a learning experience. You learn from it, you move on and pick your head up.”
For the Cougars, they’ve seen all their hard work pay off and reward them with a Class C sectional crown, however, their job isn’t quite finished yet. With the win the team now advances to the state regionals, where they expect to meet up with a section 10 opponent in either St. Lawrence or Canton.
“We’ve had a little experience up there so we’re excited about it. I think we have a good opportunity when we play our game,” Surprenant said. “We’ll represent section seven well.”
—
Northeastern Clinton 2, Northern Adirondack 0
NACS 0 0 — 0
NCCS 1 1 — 2
First Half- 1, NCCS, Lafountain (Turner), 13:19.
Second Half- 2, NCCS, Lafountain, 9:12.
Shots- NCCS, 19-8.
Saves- Gilmore, NACS, 8. DuBois, NCCS, 4.
