CHAMPLAIN — It was about as good of a night you could get for the Cougars.
The last time NCCS was in the friendly confines, they were shut out by the undefeated Chiefs of Saranac.
This time it didn’t take long for the Cougars to open up scoring.
After forcing Peru to punt, Bailee LaFountain quickly found teammate Desiree Dubois in the back of the endzone.
LaFountain and Dubois would connect three times for touchdowns. The pair would account for 10 total receptions, including Kylee Surrenant who had two touchdown receptions herself.
“Bailee LaFountain took charge of the offense and put up an impressive 5 TD throws and 1 rush TD,” NCCS’ coach Kristen Patnode said.
It wasn’t just the offense that came to play, the defense was a stalwart all night. After their first touchdown, Cougar Katelynn Johnston intercepted a pass giving her team a short field to work with.
“On the defensive side, Krista Sebert had another game of 6 sacks, making her season total of 18 sacks in 3 games,” Patnode said. “She also had 7 additional tackles.”
LaFountain would find Suprenant to put the team up 18-0, with the sense it was over before midway through the first half.
Peru would attempt to get back in the game as Abby Phillips would score on the ground to cut into the lead, but it would be the closest they would get.
After scoring another touchdown to push the lead back to 18, Dubois would return an interception for a touchdown putting the game out of reach.
“The NCCS lady Cougars played a solid game as a team, with every player having at least a tackle, a touchdown, or a reception,” Patnode said.
—
Northeastern Clinton 60, Peru 12
Passing:
LaFountain, NCCS, 5 TD
Rushing:
LaFountain, NCCS, 1 TD
Cameron, NCCS, 1 TD
Receiving:
Dubois, NCCS, 3 TD
Suprenant, NCCS, 2 TD
Interceptions:
Hite, NCCS.
Dubois, NCCS
Johnston, NCCS
Peru: No Stats Received
