BEEKMANTOWN — Two Cougars scored double digits as NCCS shut down the Eagles in a 45-14 victory, Thursday in CVAC play.
It was all Cougars from the opening tip as the offense found its groove early on. The transition game keyed an early run to get a hold on the game. Beekmantown couldn’t find their rhythm as they slowly found themselves in a hole they couldn’t get out of.
While the defense worked wonders, the duo of Bailee LaFountain and Desiree DuBois were fed the ball numerous times on their way to leading the team in scoring. LaFountian’s 14 and Dubois’ 13 carried the day. They weren’t alone as Laci Roberts hit two key three pointers to spark runs for NCCS.
The Eagles just couldn’t find the bottom of the bucket and struggled to grab any momentum to close the gap. Bayleigh Mesec and Grace McCasland led Beekmantown with six and five points, respectively.
—
NCCS 45, Beekmantown 14
NCCS (45)
Hite 3-0-6, LaFountain 4-4-14, Laci Roberts 2-0-6, Lexi Roberts 0-0-0, Turner 0-0-0, DuBois 6-1-13, Racine 2-0-4, Trudo 1-0-2. TOTALS: 18-5-45
BCS (14)
Castine 0-1-1, McCasland 1-2-5, Gregoire 0-0-0, Proper 0-2-2, Mesec 2-0-6, Dutil 0-0-0, Conroy 0-0-0, Chapman 0-0-0, Barnes 0-0-0. TOTALS: 3-5-14
Halftime- NCCS, 21-6
3 point goals- NCCS (4) LaFountain 2, Laci Roberts 2; BCS McCasland (3) 1, Mesec 2
AuSable Valley 57
Ticonderoga 30
TICONDEROGA — Every member of the Patriots that stepped on the court scored, in their 57-30 victory over the Sentinels.
It was a tight contest for the first half as AuSable held only a six point lead. When the second half began, it was all Patriots. While Ti did their best to keep the game close, AVCS had its firepower running on all cylinders.
Lilley Keyser was once again the face of the Patriot offense with 15 points. Reese Shambo added 10.
Abby Moore put on her own highlight reel during the game. With a game high 16 points, she scored most of her points behind the arc with five three pointers.
“Addy Moore led all scorers with 16 including five threes,” Ti head coach Dan Dorsett said. “ Our girls played hard the entire game and I was proud of them.”
—
AuSable Valley 57, Ticonderoga 30
AVCS (57)
Richardo 2-0-5, Hickey 1-0-2, Keyser 5-3-15, B Douglass 3-2-8, Hoehn 6-0-15, L Douglass 1-0-2, Shambo 4-2-10, Egglefield 0-0-0, Lincoln 0-0-0. TOTALS: 22-7-57
TCS (30)
Johndrow 0-1-1, Dorsett 0-0-0, Moore 6-1-16, Mattison 1-3-5, Sutphen 0-0-0, Charboneau 0-0-0, Whitford 1-1-3, Pound 0-0-0, Bechard 2-1-5, Decker 0-0-0. TOTALS: 9-7-30
Halftime- AVCS, 23-17
3 point goals- AVCS (6) Richardo, Keyser 2, Hoehn 3, Ti (5) Moore 5
Saranac 60
Plattsburgh 33
PLATTSBURGH — The Hornets hung with them, eventually it wasn’t enough. The Chiefs would pull away and win easily, 60-33.
“We played great team basketball in the first half, down 6 going in at the break,” Plattsburgh head coach Joe Mazzella said. “We did not handle their initial run to start the second half, but I really don't think the score reflects how competitive this game really was. We played with one of the best teams in the state for a good chunk of time.”
The run Saranac began in the third quarter would seal the game. Before one could blink, Plattsburgh was down 16 going into the fourth. The Hornets didn’t give up.
“Our kids got an opportunity to compete against quality players tonight, right up until the end, and I'm proud of our kids for being physical, and competitive,” Mazella said.
The Chief tandem of Brenna Ducatte and Sydney Myers were again a force to be reckoned with. Ducatte, who Mazella thinks is the real deal, had a game high 21 points. Myers was right with her at 18.
Isabel DeTulleo led Plattsburgh with 11 points, but it was consistent scoring across the board for the team.
“We have to get back to work this weekend and prepare for 3 league games to finish the season,” Mazella said. “We're playing better basketball at the right time, we just have to be more consistent. We will be okay.”
—
Saranac 60, Plattsburgh 33
SCS (60)
Mulverhill 0-0-0 Pellerin 2-0-4 Denis 1-4-6 Parker 3-0-8 Myers 7-3-18 Brault 1-0-2 Ducatte 9-0-21 Fay 0-1-1. TOTALS: 23-8-60.
PHS (33)
Crahan 0-0-0 Hewson 2-0-5 Long 0-0-0 Gorham 1-0-2 Hemingway 2-1-6 Fitzwater 1-0-2 Battinelli 3-1-7 DeTulleo 4-1-11. TOTALS: 13-3-33
Halftime- Saranac, 30-24
3 point goals- PHS (4) Hewson, Hemingway, DeTulleo 2 SCS (6) Parker 2, Myers, Ducatte 3
NAC 56
MORIAH 49
ELLENBURG — It was an intense game that wasn’t decided until the final minutes, as the Bobcats held on to defeat the Vikings, 56-49
The lead never hit double digits as any momentum swings were met with a run by the opposition. The halftime score of 24-19, proved a precursor of what was to come in the second half.
It was a game that both teams fought hard to win, leaving everything on the court.
Abby Peryea had herself a game for NAC with a game high 29 points getting most of her buckets in transition and in the paint.
Moriah stayed in the game with their work from behind the arc. Four players combined to shoot five threes. Hannah Gador led the Vikings with 17 points, with every member of her team scoring as well.
—
Northern Adirondack 56, Moriah 49
MCS (49)
D. Marcil 2-0-6, E. Harrington 1-1-3, M. Eichen 1-4-6, E. Nephew 0-0-0, A. Cheney 0-0-0, E. Anderson 1-0-2, A. Bosarge 2-0-5, J. Trow 3-0-7, A. Mascaranas 1-0-3, H. Gaddor 6-5-17. TOTALS: 17-10-49
NAC (56)
M. LaBarge 5-4-14, A. Moore 0-0-0, A. McDonald 0-1-1, I. Gilmore 2-6-10, H. Gilmore 0-0-0, S. Charland 1-0-2, A. Peryea 13 -3- 29. TOTALS: 21-14-56
Halftime- NAC, 24-19
3 point goals- Moriah (5) D. Marcil 2, A. Bosarge, J. Trow, A. Mascarenco
WEDNESDAY
Boquet Valley 60
Crown Point 25
CROWN POINT — “Boquet is a very regimented team and they move well without the ball,” Panthers head coach Chriss Mazzotte said. We got out scored by a huge margin in the first half and we would never recover.”
It would be a game of hard lessons for Crown Point as they could never find any offensive rhythm in their 60-25 loss to Boquet Valley, in MVAC play.
The Griffins hit the ground running and ran a smooth offense on their way to a 39-7 halftime lead. The pace would slow in the second and the lead would increase but the Panthers kept trying to find a way to close the gap.
“We just don’t have the depth to get back from that type of deficit,” Mazzote said.
Abbey Schwoebel continued her dominating play with a game high 24 points including two three pointers.
Mazzotte said he thought Crown Point’s Briana Duprey and Regan Thomas had solid outings for the team, while Gabrielle Mazzotte had a team high 17 points.
“We have been on the short end of the stick like this a few times this year,” Chris Mazzotte said. “They are tough lessons, but I told the girls it should pay dividends for them in the 6 games remaining in the regular season.”
—
Boquet Valley 60, Crown Point 26
BV (60)
Conley 1-0-2, Lindsay, 1-0-2, Olcott, 0-0-0, Pulsifer, 3-0-6, Schwoebel 11-0-24, C. Reynolds1-2-2, Bisselle 1-0-2, Lobdell 2-4-8, G. Reynolds 1-2-4, Hickey 0-0-0, Smith 0-0-0, Caputo 2-1-5, Denton 2-1-5, Lamotte 0-0-0. TOTALS: 25-8-60
CP (26)
Thomas 1-2-4, Mazzotte 6-4-17, Greenan 0-0-0, Lamotte 0-0-0, M. Duprey 1-0-2, b. Duprey 1-0-2, Thomsen 0-0-0, Taylor 0-0-0. TOTALS: 9-6-25
Halftime- Boquet Valley, 39-7
3 point goals- Boquet, (2) Schwoebel (2) Crown Point (1) Mazzotte
BOYS
Chazy 45
Willsboro 27
WILLSBORO — What was a close defensive battle for the Eagles and Warriors came apart in the fourth as Chazy would win, 45-27, in MVAC play.
Willsboro kept things close until the fourth when the Eagles went on a 14-3 run to break things open.
Chazy was led by Logan Salimando who had a team high 14 points including two three pointers. Zamir Foster continued his strong play, adding 10.
Harvey Merrill powered the Warriors with a double-double. He scored all of Willsboro’s first half points, but was limited in the second to only three. He finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Willsboro’s coach Eric Arnold was quick to praise freshman Connor Crowningshield who played significant defense in his first varsity game.
“Chazy was physical defensively, beat us on the offensive glass and made timely threes in a balanced attack,” Arnold said. “We need to be more physical on the defensive glass, take better care of the ball and get more guys in the scoring column to be successful.”
—
Chazy 45, Willsboro 27
CCS (45)
Dwyer 3-0-8, McAfee 4-0-9, Salimando 4-4-14, Foster 4-1-10, Cross 1-0-2, Poirer 1-0-2, Hernandez 0-0-0, Pratt 0-0-0, Baker 0-0-0. TOTALS: 17-6-45
WCS (27)
Merrill 7-2-18, Lee 1-0-3, Jaquish 0-0-0, Crowningshield 3-0-6, Hathaway 0-0-0, Gagnier 0-0-0,
Aubin 0-0-0. TOTALS: 11-2-27
Halftime- Chazy, 21-15
3 point goals- Chazy (6) Dwyer 2, McAfee, Salimando 2 Foster. Willsboro (3) Merrill 2, Lee
Crown Point 72
Wells 48
CROWN POINT — The Panthers used a fast start and balanced offense to defeat the Indians, 72-48.
It was a quick start that set the tone of the game, as Crown Point had a 33 point first quarter.
“We have been in a slump, losing 3 out of our last 4 games, slow starts have been a huge part of that,” Panthers coach Jason Hughes said. “We knew we wanted to start quickly and play uptempo tonight. We are a tough team in transition, we just haven't been able to get into it much in the last few games.”
Four players on Crown Point scored double digits. They were led by, what Hughes called a “tough 1-2 punch at the perfect time of the season’, Reese Pertak and Trevor Harris. Pertak and Harris led the Panthers with 18 points each. Matt Beeman and Cole Potter added 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Wells tried its best to mount a comeback, scoring 23 points in the third quarter, but ultimately the 50 point first half from Crown Point was too much. Logan Allen led the Indians with 19 points with Chase Brooks adding 15.
“Wells is a very young team and they have a bright future, they played really hard,” Hughes said. “Another great example of a young team with a young coach that will keep this League competitive in the years to come.”
—
Crown Point 72, Wells 48
WCS (48)
Allen 7-1-19, Brooks 6-0-15, Passmore 5-0-10, Wilt 1-0-2, Turnbull 1-0-2, Stuart 0-0-0, Decarr 0-0-0, Humphrey 0-0-0, Winteringham 0-0-0, Smith 0-0-0, Simmons 0-0-0, Purchase 0-0-0. TOTALS: 20-1-48
CP (72)
Pertak 8-1-18, Harris 7-1-18, Beeman 6-1-13, Potter 3-3-10, J Russell 3-0-6, R Russell 2-0-4, Stone 1-1-3, Woods 0-0-0, Taylor 0-0-0, Evens 0-0-0. TOTALS: 30-7-72
Halftime- Crown Point, 50-16
3 point goals- Crown Point (5) Harris 1, Pertak 1, Potter 1; Wells (7) Allen 4, Brooks 3
Newcomb 58
Lake Placid 34
LAKE PLACID — It was the Logan Bush show, and he dared anyone to stop him.
Bush scored a game high 35 points, one more than Lake Placid scored as a team, as the Mountaineers defeated the Blue Bombers, 58-34.
“Logan Bush had a night,” Lake Placid coach Brian Brandes said. “Lake Placid did not have an answer defensively for Bush.”
It started from the tip, as Newcomb roared out to a 31-13 halftime lead. With no answer for Bush’s play, the lead expanded before the final whistle sounded.
Adnan Cecunjanin led the Blue Bombers with 13 points, as the team struggled to get its offense going.
—
Newcomb 58, Lake Placid 34
Newcomb (58)
L.Bush 16-1-35, Lamphear 1-0-3, Richards 0-0-0, E.Bush 3-0-7, Alvarez 0-0-0, Armstrong 4-2-10. TOTALS: 25-3-58
Lake Placid (34)
Colby 0-1-1, Cecunjanin 5-0-13, Murphy 0-0-0, Hayes 1-0-2, Wylie 0-0-0, Kondrat 0-0-0, Byrne 0-1-1, Wright 1-0-2, Jordon 3-2-8, Wood 3-1-7. TOTALS: 13-5-34.
Halftime- Nwewcomb, 31-13
3 point goals- Newcomb (5) L.Bush 3, Lamphear 1, E.Bush 1. Lake Placid (3) Cecunjanin 3.
Bolton 51
Indian Lake/Long Lake 29
BOLTON — The Eagles flew out to an early lead and never looked back as they topped the Orange, 51-29.
It was a balanced scoring attack for Bolton as the team looked for the open man. Each starter for the Eagles scored as they found themselves with a 34-11 halftime lead.
Jaxon Egloff led Bolton with 16 points with Jace Hubert adding 13. Both were near recording double-doubles with nine and seven assists, respectively.
Indian Lake/Long Lake was paced by Griffin Farr who had 14 points.
