PLATTSBURGH — The Northeastern Clinton girls basketball team had revenge on their mind after falling in the sectional Class B title game a year ago to Saranac, as they would claim the Class C crown on Sunday after beating the reigning champions, Northern Adirondack, 49-29, at Clinton Community College.
The Cougars will now advance to the 2023 NYSPHSAA Class C subregionals where they will take on the Section I champion on Wednesday back at Clinton Community College, at 5 p.m.
Bailee Lafountain scored 15 points, while Desiree Dubois led the team with a 22-point performance to help their team claim its first sectional title since the schools reclassification a year ago.
While that offensive duo will be sure to keep whoever is the team’s upcoming opponent up at night, the defensive scheme of the Cougars is sure to cause some problems as well. The group’s 2-3 zone limited the opportunities for the Bobcats throughout much of the game and what chances they did have were mostly contested, one-and-done threes.
The Cougars were able to pounce on the Bobcats early, as LaFountain scored the first eight points of the game while the defense went to work en route to a 14-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Bobcats would pick up their scoring in the second quarter, however, so did Dubois as she scored 12 of her 22 points in the frame to open up a 34-14 lead heading to intermission.
Even though LaFountain and Dubois were wreaking havoc on the Bobcat defense, they were being set up nicely by their point guard Laci Roberts.
“Bailee [LaFountain] and Desi [Dubois] are definitely leaders. Another leader though, I call the unsung hero, is our point guard Lacey Roberts. She may not score but makes up for it defensively because she's so smart offensively and makes things happen. So a lot of times she's setting things up for us to score,” Northeastern Clinton coach Robb Garrand said. “The good part is always that the girls are so close but I find that even though they make things happen I find, at times, that their other teammates are putting them in really good positions.”
Northeastern Clinton had fallen earlier in the season to Northern Adirondack, when even after leading the game late they would let it slip away and fall by seven points back on January 19. So after jumping out to a hefty lead after the first half the group seemed determined to not let the game get away from them again.
“I told them throughout this week and that night, that loss may have been the best thing that's happened to us this season. We just focused after that moment to work that much harder on what we needed to do to have better legs in the second half and I really feel it showed that we work to make sure that people can play full games,” Garrand said.
That aspect of the Cougars game certainly was on display, as in the second half they continued to give a full effort and didn’t even allow a Bobcat score til the third quarter was nearly over. Abby Peryea, who scored 16 points to go with 10 boards in the Bobcats regular season win over the Cougars, was certainly the focus of the Cougars defense as they limited her to just nine points in the title loss. Isabella Gilmore would also post nine points yet the duo couldn’t complete the season sweep of the conference rival.
It wasn’t just the regular season loss to the Bobcats that Garrand thinks set his team up for success but also the four-point championship loss a year ago to the Chiefs that benefited the group just as much. He not only sees both losses as teaching moments, but also as ways to gain perspective and correct the mistakes that will help on a possible run during states.
“It was a great game that came to an end and it wasn't our greatest game,” said Garrand, “but again, it's another lesson that since that came down to the last play, every moment counts.”
