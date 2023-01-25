WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Not only did the No.4 Cardinals enter Tuesday nights’ contest on an eight-game winning streak, but they also came in having never lost to the Ephs since they first played in 2002.
They clearly weren’t prepared to break either of those streaks, as forward Sara Krauseneck netted two goals to help lead the Cardinals to a road victory in Williamston, Mass., over the Ephs, 2-1.
While Plattsburgh State had built up their impressive win streak to seven games entering a contest, six of the seven had all been decided by one score and Tuesday’s contest was no different. However, the Cardinals were taking on a team that had lost two of their last three games and were starting their third string goalie, Amanda Lackmann, and the group made sure to keep pressure on the Ephs early and often.
Plattsburgh State came out of the gates firing, as the group generated and sustained early offense on the Williams’ third of the ice throughout much of the first period. They would start open the period outshooting Williams, 16-3, and would be rewarded for their strong offensive play when just past the halfway point in the period, Krauseneck would chip in a loose puck on a powerplay, coming off a blocked shot from Mae Olshansky, to take a, 1-0, lead.
While the Cardinals opened the contest in control, the Ephs would regain their footing as right out of the face off, following the goal, Cardinals’ Nicole Unsworth would head to the penalty box for tripping, giving the Ephs a power play chance.
However, goaltender Lilla Nease would help shut down the Ephs power play by making some critical saves to keep the Cardinals in the lead heading into the second period.
In the second period, the Cardinals made sure to stay on the offensive. Just five minutes into the period, defenseman Aizah Thompson intercepted a pass from the Ephs and sent the puck over to Krauseneck who fired a shot from outside the left circle that leaked past Lackmann to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead and her second score of the game.
While the goal did give the team a nice, two-goal cushion, the score also marked a pair of benchmarks for the duo of Thompson and Krauseneck. Thompson recorded her first career collegiate assist with the pass to Krauseneck who on her goal tied the team in the category, with 11.
At that point the Cardinals had already netted two goals but the damage could’ve been much worse, as in the second period the team outshot the Ephs again, this time 19-8. However, Lackmann was impressive throughout, as after entering with an 0-3 record and a 3.50 goals allowed average, she was able to hold the Cardinals to just those two goals, stopping 51 shots throughout the contest.
While Lackmann kept the deficit at a minimum, it was on the Williams offense to net some goals in an attempt to pull off the upset at home. They would take a big step towards doing that following the Plattsburgh State goal in the second period when, with about eight minutes to play forward Maddie Tix weaved past multiple Plattsburgh defenseman and blasted a shot that went over Nease’s shoulder in goal, cutting the lead to 2-1.
The second period would end with the same score, however, it seemed as if Williams was gaining both momentum and confidence as they opened the third period on a powerplay coming from a penalty on Krauseneck, outshooting during that stretch Plattsburgh State, 3-1.
While Nease would blank them on that powerplay attempt to keep the score 2-1, she would be tasked with doing it again when forward Grace Yarkosky would take another Cardinals penalty later in the period, giving the Ephs another advantage.
Yet was able to stand tall throughout the contest, stopping 23 shots in the game to help keep the Ephs from pulling off the upset and propel her teams’ win streak.
That streak, now at eight games, will be put to the test next on Friday when the Lady Cardinals hit the road again, this time taking on the Kangaroos in Canton, at 3 p.m.
OTHER NOTES:
Before the contest began, the Northeast Women’s Hockey League had announced that a pair of Cardinals had earned league recognition for their play during the period ending on January 22. First-year defenseman Taya Balfour was named the rookie of the week and Nease was named goalie of the week for the fourth time this season.
Balfour provided the primary assist on the Cardinals’ lone goal in a 1-0 win over SUNY Canton last Friday when her shot from the point was deflected in by Ciara Wall on the power play at 5:24 of the second period; she also blocked a shot in the win. For the season, she has four points on a goal and three assists.
Nease made 16 saves in a 1-0 victory over SUNY Canton on Friday to help stretch the Cardinals’ winning streak to seven. The win also marked her third shutout of the year. Entering Tuesday’s game, for the season she ranked second in the NEWHL in both goals-against average (1.43) and save percentage (.936).
—
Plattsburgh State 2, Williamstown 1
PSU 1 1 0 — 2
WIL 0 1 0 — 1
First Period- 1, PSU, Krauseneck (Benjamin, Olshansky), 11:57 (PP).
Second Period- 2, PSU, Krauseneck (Thompson), 5:00. 3, WIL, Tix, 11:47.
Shots- PSU, 53-24.
Saves- Nease, PSU, 23. Lackmann 51.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.