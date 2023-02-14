PLATTSBURGH — The Cardinals are still streaking, as in their regular-season home finale they took down the Roos, 4-1, to extend their win streak to 13.
Before the contest, Plattsburgh State honored their seven seniors — Ashley Davis, Nicole Unsworth, Holly Schmelzer, Sara Krauseneck, Chloe Beaubien, Sierra Benjamin and Hanna Rose — for their dedication and commitment to the program. Parents, siblings and other relatives joined each senior prior to the opening puck drop in what was a touching tribute to help honor the group that had helped Plattsburgh State win three conference championships and one national title during their time on the ice.
The Senior Day festivities wasn’t the only cause for celebration pregame, as the team also announced that Krauseneck had won Campus Dining’s Fan Favorite Award for 2023. Krauseneck, who’s in the midst of a phenomenal final season, showed why the honor was hers as well, once the game got underway.
The Cardinals, who would outshoot the Roos 63-17 in the game, were relentless offensively right from the jump. In the opening five minutes, the Cardinals were outshooting the Roos 5-0 and after the first 10 minutes the advantage had crept to 8-0.
While defensively, Plattsburgh State didn’t allow a shot on goal from Canton until the 14-minute mark, their offense was missing chances in front of the net. However, after controlling the puck for so much of the opening frame, Plattsburgh State would finally be rewarded with a goal at the 16-minute mark when Mae Olshansky would score on a nifty backhanded shot off a rebound, to take a 1-0 lead.
Plattsburgh State would close out the period still with the heavy advantage in shots, 16-7, but with only one goal, the group made sure to capitalize more down the stretch.
In the early minutes of the second period, Canton’s Scarlet Ditoro would pick up a high sticking penalty that would give Plattsburgh State the man-up advantage. With just ten seconds left on the powerplay, before Ditoro could return to the ice, it seemed as if Plattsburgh State would come away empty handed.
Benjamin and Krauseneck had other ideas, as Benjamin would rip a shot from the left point that Krauseneck would deflect into the net to give the Cardinals both a successful power play opportunity and the two-goal lead.
Plattsburgh State would see five power play chances in total, but would score on just the one.
The second period as a whole would actually go on to be filled with penalties. After Benjamin took an interference penalty at the 15-minute mark, the Roos would convert a power play opportunity of their own, as the teams’ top goal scorer, Danika Lalonde, did what she did best and cut the deficit to 2-1.
Seeking a little more breathing room, Plattsburgh State made sure to respond with a goal of their own just minutes later. At the 17-minute mark of the second frame, Unsworth would take a pass from Ciara Wall and deke past the goalie along the crease to score.
Leading 3-1 heading into the third period, Krauseneck wanted to add a little more insurance for the Cardinals, as she would net her second goal of the game just over halfway through the frame to give her group a 4-1 advantage and eventually the victory.
The third period also saw the Cardinals make a change in goal, as both senior backstops would see game action Saturday. Davis, who started the game in net, would stop 12 shots, and Beaubien, who entered in the third, would turn away four shots.
With the win, Plattsburgh State not only completed the three-game, season sweep of Canton, but they also improved their overall record against the group to 9-0 all-time. The two sides however, will meet again in the postseason, as their date is set for Saturday, Feb. 25, in the first round of the Northeast Women’s Hockey League (NEWHL) tournament, at Ronald B. Stafford Arena.
This season, Plattsburgh State boosted its overall record to 21-2 (15-1 NEWHL) and have now won 13 straight games. But before they look ahead to their conference tournament, they must first play a pair of games at Buffalo State on this Friday and Saturday, at 2 p.m., in their final regular season action.
Plattsburgh State 4, Canton 1
CAN 0 1 0 — 1
PSU 1 2 1 — 4
First Period- 1, PSU, Olshansky (Unsworth, Balfour), 16:24.
Second Period- 2, PSU, Krauseneck (Benjamin, Norton), 4:26, PP. 3, CAN, Lalonde (Couture, Laitinen), 15:14, PP. 4, PSU, Unsworth (Wall), 17:19.
Third Period- 5, PSU, Krauseneck (Benjamin), 11:55.
Shots- PSU, 63-17.
Saves- Alvarez, CAN, 59. Davis, PSU, 12. Beaubien, PSU, 4.
