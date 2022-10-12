CROWN POINT — Oliver Hughes and Aiden Pearl scored first-half goals to power Seton Catholic to a 2-0 win over Crown Point in Northern Soccer League boys’ action on Tuesday afternoon.
Cooper Metcalf was in net for Seton Catholic and registered six saves in getting the shutout.
Joe Tompkins stopped eight shots in the Crown Point nets.
“Seton took advantage of a couple of misplays in the defensive third and scored two goals,” Crown Point coach Randy Pertak said. “Aiden Pearl made a great shot on the insurance goal from outside the 18.
“We were too slow to the ball in the first half and we weren’t making good first touches. Seton definitely outplayed us in the first half. We made several adjustments and controlled the majority of the play in the second half, but never could put together a great offensive threat.”
—
Seton Catholic 2, Crown Point 0
SC 2 0 — 2
CP 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, SC, Hughes (Astiz), 11:53. 2, SC, Pearl (Chase), 19:27.
Shots- Seton Catholic, 12-8.
Save- Metcalf, SC, 6. Thompkins, CP, 8.
PLATTSBURGH 7
AUSABLE VALLEY 0
PLATTSBURGH — The Hornets broke through with six second half goals after Owen Mulligan gave PHS the lead in the opening half.
The Hornets improved their league record to 9-1 and clinched the NSL Division I championship.
Jace Lacey tallied twice after intermission, while Momin Khan, Jack Ferris, Bailey Van Arman and Andrew Bula also scored.
Ben Lambert, Khan, Ferris, Mulligan and Dylan Christman all picked up assists in the contest.
“It was Senior Night for PHS and seven seniors — Dylan Christman, Jack Ferris, Simon Meyer, Momin Khan, Owen Mulligan, Jace Lacey and Bailey Van Arman — were recognized,” PHS coach Chris LaRose said.
“Due to a rash of injuries, a somewhat depleted AuSable Valley team played hard and never gave up. Their hustle in both halves made us work for every goal we got.”
—
Plattsburgh 7, AuSable Valley 0
AVCS 0 0 — 0
PHS 1 6 — 7
First half- 1, PHS, Mulligan, 27:29.
Second half- 2, PHS, Khan (Lambert), 3:49. 3, PHS, Ferris (Khan), 7:20. 4, PHS, Van Arman pk, 20:29. 5, PHS, Lacey (Ferris), 25:20. 6, PHS, Bula (Mulligan), 36:38. 7, PHS, Lacey (Christman), 37:04.
Shots- Plattsburgh, 26-1.
Saves- Clookey, PHS, 1. Klotzko, AVCS, 19.
CHAZY 2
BOQUET VALLEY 0
CHAZY — The Eagles, on Senior Night, had their hands full in defeating the Griffins.
The contest was scoreless until Peter LaBarge tallied with 17:40 gone in the second half. Reagan Dudyak then added an insurance marker with 8:31 left in the game.
Both goaltenders made some key stops, especially in the second half. Zamir Foster finished with seven stops in getting the shutout and Grayson King stopped 14 shots for Boquet Valley.
“Boquet Valley played a really strong game tonight,” Chazy coach Rob McAuliffe said. “Fortunately, we played better as the night progressed and got two good goals from LaBarge and Dudyak.”
—
Chazy 2, Boquet Valley 0
BV 0 0 — 0
CCS 0 2 — 2
Second half- 1, CCRS, LaBarge, 17:40. 2, CCRS, Dudyak (McAfee), 31:29.
Shots- Chazy, 16-7.
Saves- Foster, CCRS, 7. King, BVCS, 14.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 3
SARANAC 0
CHAMPLAIN — It was the James Wells show for the Cougars.
Wells scored two goals in the first half and added another in the second stanza to power NCCS.
Marcus Bedard, Winnie Simpson and Jordan Brown all registered assists in the contest and Evan Manor made seven saves for the shutout.
Matthew Hebert finished with nine stops for the Chiefs.
—
NCCS 3, Saranac 0
SCS 0 0 — 0
NCCS 2 1 — 3
First half- 1, NCCS, Wells (Bedard), 18:28. 2, NCCS, Wells (Simpson), 19:33.
Second half- 3, NCCS, Wells (Brown), 25:50.
Shots- NCCS, 12-7.
Saves- Manor, NCCS, 7. Hebert, SCS, 9.
KEENE 4
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 1
INDIAN LAKE — Ethan Sawyer scored a goal in each half to lead the Beavers to their victory.
Brayden Harmer added a first-half goal and Jackson Ruppert a second-half marker for Keene.
Jackson Strader’s goal midway through the second half pulled the Orange to within one, at 2-1.
It was Indian Lake/Long Lake’s Senior Night and Gabe Stanton, Alec Frasier and Reid Waite were recognized.
—
Keene 4, Indian Lake/Long Lake 1
KCS 2 2 — 4
IL/LL 0 1 — 1
First half- 1, KCS, Sawyer, 12:25. 2, KCS, Harmer (Warner), 26:43.
Second half- 3, IL/LL, Strader (Frasier), 17:56. 4, KCS, Ruppert, 26:33. 5, KCS, Sawyer, 29:57.
Shots- not available.
Saves- not available.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 1
SARANAC LAKE 0
ELLENBURG — Noah Gilmore’s second-half goal was all the scoring as the Bobcats edged the Red Storm.
Parker Manor recorded the shutout in net with two saves as NAC finished with an 8-2 shot advantage.
—
NAC 1, Saranac Lake 0
SLCS 0 0 — 0
NACS 0 1 — 1
Second half- 1, NAC, Gilmore.
Shots- NAC, 8-2.
Saves- Manor, NAC, 2. not available, SLCS, 7.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 9
Johnsburg/Minerva 1
NORTH CREEK — Schroon Lake Newcomb had three different players record hat-tricks Tuesday, as they posted nine goals on the road to beat the Irish of Johnsburg/Minerva.
Nathan Melville, Logan Bush and Isaiah Pelkey each completed their hat tricks in the second half, in what was already a lopsided affair. Bush and Pelkey also impressed with their passing, combining for five assists.
The Irish would get their lone goal scorer in the second half, when Eli Morin scored off an Evan Wing assist, but it wasn’t enough as the team fell at home.
—
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 9, Johnsburg/Minerva 1
SL/N 4 5 — 9
J/M 0 1 — 1
First Half- 1, SLN, Melville (Bush), 7:06. 2, SLN, Bush (Pelkey), 7:49. 3, SLN, Pelkey (Bush), 19:44. 4, SLN, Bush (Melville), 29:30.
Second Half- 5, SLN, Pelkey, 6:04. 6, JOH, Morin (Wing), 12:26. 7, SLN, Melville (Bush), 15:58. 8, SLN, Pelkey (Bush), 20:15. 9, SLN, Melville, 29:04. 10, SLN, Bush, (33:05).
Shots- SLN, 28-11.
Saves- Carniglia, SLN, 6. Poirier, JOH, 14.
GIRLS
KEENE 2
WELLS 1, OT
KEENE VALLEY — Haylie Buysse’s goal at 9:38 of the first overtime provided the margin of difference for Keene.
Alexa LeBaron gave Wells the lead 13:58 into the first half before Buysse pulled the hosts even late in the stanza, at 37:04, with her first of two goals on the day.
Isis Shaver made nine saves in the Keene nets and Bridgett Allen finished with 15 stops for Wells.
—
Keene 2, Wells 1, OT
WCS 1 0 0 — 1
KCS 1 0 1 — 2
First half- 1, WCS, LeBaron (Orr), 13:58. 2, KCS, Buysse, 37:04.
First overtime- 3, KCS, Buysse (Harmer), 9:38.
Shots- Keene 24-8.
Saves- Shaver, KCS, 9. Allen, WCW, 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.