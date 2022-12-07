KEENE VALLEY — It took a 10-point swing in the second half, but nevertheless, Seton Catholic was able to get the job done Tuesday night on the road, defeating Keene, 39-34.
Aiden Pearl’s 20-point performance was enough to help propel the visiting Knights to their first win of the young season. While Pearl was the top scorer of the contest, Ashton Guay chipped in his fair share for the Knights as well, scoring 13 points, including making the only three-point field goal of the night for the group.
After the first half, Seton Catholic had dug themselves a five-point hole, trailing, 24-19. However, there was a massive momentum shift in the second half, in which Seton Catholic would storm back to win the contest by five.
Even in the frustrating loss at home, Keene did have an advantage in both free-throws made, 6-1, and three-pointers, 2-1. Another silver-lining for Keene was that six of the seven players that saw action recorded at least one point or more; Asa Sprague led the team with 10.
Seton Catholic 39, Keene 34
Seton Catholic (39)
Guay 6-0-13, Shalton 1-0-2, Dejordy 2-0-4, Gao 0-0-0, Pearl 9-2-20. TOTALS: 18-1-39.
Keene (34)
Caito 1-0-3, Harner 1-0-2, Morrelli 3-2-8, Sprague 4-2-10, Robjent 1-1-5, Litton 0-0-0, Jacobson 2-2-6. TOTALS: 13-6-34.
Halftime- Keene, 24-19.
3-point field goals- SC (1) Guay. Keene (2) Caito, Robjent.
GIRLS
Schuylerville 60
Ticonderoga 32
TICONDEROGA — The Sentinels tried to put up a fight, but ultimately dropped the contest against the Horses, 60-32.
After dropping the first quarter 15-4, Ti showed fight coming back to win the second only to be down by 10 going into the break at 27-17. Schuylerville flexed their collective muscle in the second half as they roared to a 33-15 difference in scoring to put the Sentinels to bed.
It would be a tough night as Ti searched for consistency on offense as they made only 13 field goals. It wouldn’t be enough to keep up with the hot shooting of the Horses.
Macey Koval was a terror for the Sentinel defense with a game high 24 points. She wasn’t alone on the night as every teammate that stepped onto the court scored.
Cassidy Mattison led Ti with 14 points, with eight coming in the second quarter to spark the Sentinel run.
“Schuylerville played an all around excellent game from beginning to end to win easily at Ti,” said Sentinel head coach Dan Dorsett.
Schuylerville 60, Ticonderoga 32
SHS (60)
Buff 2-1- 5, Bodnar 3-0-7, Pfliegar 2-1-6, King 4-0- 8, Koval 8--6-24, Kilburn 2-0- 8, Vidot 1-0-2.
Ti (32)
Moore 2-0-4, Dorsett 1-0-3, Mattison 5 — 4- 14, Sutphen 2-0-5, Charboneau 0-0-0, Whitford 0-0-0, Pound 0-0-0, Bechard 3-0-6, Decker 0-0-0.
Halftime Score- Schuylerville 27-17
3 point goals- SHS (4), Bodner, Pffiegar, Koval 2 TCS (2) Dorsett, Sutphen.
Lake Placid 37
Bolton 36
LAKE PLACID — The Blue Bombers girls were able to narrowly edge out the Eagles Tuesday, defending home court for the 37-36 victory; their first of the year. While Eagles’ Jadyn Egloff led the game in scoring, with an impressive 17 points, it wouldn’t be enough as the Blue Bombers were able to hold Egloff and the Eagles off late.
For Bolton, who took their first loss of the early-season,Egloff has been the star of the show early on, scoring 24 in their opening night win then 17 tonight. Maillie Kelley would finish second on the team in scoring in Tuesday’s contest, with 11 points.
It was the two-girl unit of Kyra Jordon and Nadia Philip that helped down the Eagles with a pair of double-digit scoring performances; Philip would lead the team with 13 while Jordon would be close behind her with 12.
Lake Placid 37, Bolton 36
Bolton (36)
Egloff 6-5-17, Kelley 2-7-11, Pfau 3-1-7, Trowbridge 0-1-1, Hubert 0-0-0, Figuroa 0-0-0. TOTALS: 11-14-36.
Lake Placid (37)
Phillip 6-1-13, Jordon 6 -0 -12, Ahmemulic 2 -0-4, Marvin 2-0-4, Crawford 2-0-4, Smith 0-0-0, Cecunjanin 0-0-0, Light 0-0-0. TOTALS: 18-1-37.
Plattsburgh 41
Seton Catholic 27
PLATTSBURGH — The Hornets continue their hot start to the season Tuesday, as they were able to go on the road and nab a resounding victory over the Knights, to improve to 2-0 on the year. It was their red-hot shooting that helped guide them to the double-digit victory, as the Hornets were able to lace four three-pointers in the win.
“I thought PHS shot the ball really well, which really hurt any time we tried to make a run or get any momentum,” said Seton Catholic coach Keagan Briggs.
The Knights had their work cut out for them, as the Hornet shooting performance helped contribute to a 23-9 deficit after the end of the first half. However, in the second half, Knights’ Charlotte Hughes had 10 of her 11 points coming in the second, attempting to storm from behind home.
It wouldn’t be enough however, as Bailey Hewson’s 16 points and Cora Long’s 10 points were enough to help keep the Knights at bay and secure the road win.
Plattsburgh 41, Seton Catholic 27
Plattsburgh (41)
Crahan 0-0-0, Hewson 7-1-16, Long 4-0-10, Gorham 2-0-4, Hemingway 2-0-4, Fitzwater 1-0-2, Batinelli 0-2-2, Detuleo 1-0-2. TOTALS: 17-3-41.
Seton Catholic (27)
Hughes 4-3-11, Langlois 0-2-2, Whalen 1-2-5, Allen 0-0-0, Trombley 1-0-2, Rock-Perez 0-0-0, Conti 0-0-0, Johnston 1-1-3, Pearl 2-0-4. TOTALS: 8-8-27.
Halftime- PHS, 23-9.
3-point field goals- PHS (4) Long 2, Hewson 1 , Hemingway 1. SC (1) Whalen.
MONDAY
GIRLS
Salem 72
Crown Point 30
SALEM — The Panthers struggled out of the gate Monday, dropping their opening game of the season on the road, 72-30, to the Generals.
Salem was all-around the better team Monday, as they were able to open up a 40-11 lead before the end of the first half. In the second half, things would pick up a little bit more offensively for Crown Point, as they would score 19 to the Generals 32, however they would still take the loss to open their young season.
“Salem played outstanding defense and used a balanced scoring attack in a one-sided victory,” said Crown Point coach Chris Mazzotte.
Even in the loss, Panther’s Gabrielle Mazzotte was doing everything she could to get her team going offensively, scoring 26 of the teams 30 points; Abby LaMotte would score the teams remaining four.
“We just committed too many turnovers to give ourselves any chance to play competitively,” said LaMotte.
Salem 72, Crown Point 30
Crown Point (30)
Thomas 0-0-0, Mazzotte 9-7-26, M. Duprey 0-0-0, Greenan 0-0-0, LaMotte 2-0-4, Thomsen 0-0-0, B. Duprey 0-0-0.
Halftime- Salem, 40-11.
3 point field goals- CP (1) Mazzotte. Salem (2) McPhee, McGraw.
Salem (72)
McPhee 6-1-14, Philips 5-0-10, H. Gongola 1-0-2, Keays 9-2-20, McGraw 5-0-11, Erbe 4-1-9, Cary 3-0-6, Dupuis 0-0-0, E. Gongola 0-0-0. TOTALS: 33-4-72.
SATURDAY
GIRLS
Whitesboro 39
Moriah 31
Pottersville — The Vikings were unable to overcome the last hurdle in their 39-31 loss to the Warriors.
Down five at the break, Moriah fought hard but couldn’t get closer as Whitesboro countered at the right time to keep momentum in their favor.
Emma Kane and Haylee Bostwick combined for 25 of their team’s points, scoring 13 and 12 respectively.
The Vikings were led by Hannah Gaddor totalled 12 points. Maddy Eichen added seven in attempting to close the gap.
“Whitesboro was a very physical team and baskets were hard earned,” Moriah’s coach Gary Olcott said. “Every time we managed to get within striking distance they were able to hit some timely baskets.”
Whitesboro 39, Moriah 31
MCS (31)
Marcil1-0-2, Harrington 0-0-0, Eichen 3-1-7, Nephew 0-0-0 , Belden 0-0-0, Bosarge 0-1-1, Trow 2-1-5, Mascarenas 2-0-4 , Gaddor 3-5-12.
WCS (39)
Steeper 0-0-0, Deperno 0-0-0, Montana1-0-2, Bostwick 5-2-12, Hook 3-0-6, Dowd 1-0-2, Kane 4-2-13 , Brown 2-0-4
Halftime Score- Whitesboro 22-17
3 point goals- Whitesboro (3) Kane. Moriah (1) Gaddor
COLLEGE
Men
Herkimer College 70
Clinton CC 62
HERKIMER — A tightly contested matchup saw the Cougars fall to the Generals, 70-62.
It was an even first half as the game was tied 26 all, but Herkimer pulled away in the second half creating enough separation for the victory.
Jaylin Williams led the way for Clinton County with 16 points on the night. Damien Fiducia and Prentice Miller added 12 points each in the losing cause.
Clinton County returns to action Wednesday when they travel to face Albany College of Pharmacy.
Herkimer 70, Clinton CC 62
Clinton CC (62)
Williams, 16 points. Fiducia 12 points, Miller 12 points
Halftime Score- Tied 26-26
