TROY — Baskets were hard to come by for much of Saturday morning Class D girls state regional game, however, Notre-Dame Bishop Gibbons was able to pull away the stretch of what was a back-and-forth second half, to win 37-30, at Hudson Valley Community College.
With the loss, the Knights’ season has come to a close, while the Golden Knights from Section II, will be advancing to the state semifinal round next weekend.
While they may not be dancing on, the Knights were still able to put together a phenomenal season, going 15-8 and winning both the Class D and the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference title, which they had wanted to do ever since their season began, in November.
“This team has been like a family, we’ve gotten really close. Basketball is different from any other sport; it’s 10 people and everyone needs each other. It’s the closest thing you’ll find to a family that isn’t your immediate family,” Seton Catholic coach Keagen Briggs said.
“We set out to win Class D and our league and that’s exactly what we did.”
In the first quarter, the Knights seemed tentative from the opening tip-off, as they made several both forced and unforced errors resulting in a 7-0 deficit at the end of the quarter. Although, while they were blanked in the frame, the group appeared to get more comfortable towards the tail end of the period, generating several second chance opportunities and forcing consistent stops on the defensive end.
That momentum would carry into the second period, as their defensive effort continued to get steals while their offense finally broke the scoring drought to open the quarter on a 8-0 run. Grace Trombley would first get a layup to put the Knights on the board and from there they wouldn’t look back, eventually taking a 10-9 lead heading into halftime.
“We settled in towards the end of the quarter, even though we missed the shots and it was 7-0 at the end of the first you could feel we were going to have a good next quarter. The next quarter was 10-2 [SC] and that was the way the game went; tight the whole way,” Briggs said. “It was just nerves. In the second quarter we were getting the same looks, things just started going in.”
Out of the half, both Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons and Seton Catholic started to pick up the pace offensively, resulting in six lead changes. Notre-Dame Bishop Gibbons would take a 19-15 lead with under one-minute remaining in the third quarter before Seton Catholic would rip off a 6-0 to end the period, capped off by a Charlotte Hughes jumpshot with the clock winding down to give the team a slight advantage going into the fourth quarter, leading 21-19.
To start the fourth, the Golden Knights would immediately tie the game back up at 21-21, before then taking a two-point lead thanks to an Angelina Dietz layup, with over six minutes to play.
After Seton Catholic would re-tie the game at 23-23, Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons would go on a mini, 5-0, to retake the lead once again. Down by five, Gabriella Conti would bury a clutch three-pointer followed by Hughes layup to once again, even things back up. With under two minutes to play, Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons would score on a layup to lead, 30-28 as the game wound down into crunch time.
The Golden Knights would tack on another two-points on a Mia’Rose Wylie layup, and with under 30 seconds remaining they would add a pair of Dietz free throws to go up 34-28. Hughes would be fouled on a last ditch three-point effort, resulting in mer making a pair of free throws to put the Knights down four with 16 seconds left but, playing the foul game, would come up short after the Golden Knights iced the game with three makes from the charity stripe.
“We’ve been in these games time and time again over the past few years so they were prepared. We say stay to the course all the time and they did all the way to the final whistle,” Briggs said. “Unfortunately they just made a couple more shots than us.”
Wylie would lead the way for the Golden Knights in scoring, posting 11 points, followed by nine from Dietz. Autumn Davis was also tough for the Knights to contain, as she gave her team seven points to go with 10 rebounds.
The Knights did get offensive contributions from up-and-down their starting five. Abby Pearl would lead the team with nine points, followed by eight points from Hughes, seven from Conti and six from Trombley.
However, that starting five will be changing next season, with both Hughes and Madyson Whalen graduating at the end of the school year along with valuable role players such as Jacqueline Rock-Perez and Allisyn Johnston. But while the roster may be changing, the goals still remain the same, as well as the expectations.
“We’ll have to find ourselves again. This was a rare way to start the season where you know exactly who you are, who you want to be and what your goals are,” Briggs said. “Our goal will be to be at this spot again next year but it will take a little time to figure out who we are. But I have just as high expectations for that group as well.
