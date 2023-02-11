PLATTSBURGH — On Saturday, Jan. 14, the Knights of Columbus Council 13127 held a free throw competition at the Oval gym, in Plattsburgh. The event, featuring both boy and girl participants, would end with several winners all spanning from the ages nine to 13.
The winners of the boys competition were Gabriel Garrow (9), Sullivan Devine (10), James St. Dennis (11), Isaac Devine (12) and Dominic Blaise (13).
Amongst the girls, Alexandra Terry (9), Grace Terry (11), Amelia Gearhart (12), Payton Clay (13).
The nine winners will now advance to the district level competition, organized by the Knights of Columbus.
