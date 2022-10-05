BEEKMANTOWN — The Hornets edged out the Eagles Tuesday night, in their gymnastics meet on the road. The event saw each school having a gymnast take first in an event, in what was a highly competitive meet.
The Hornets nearly swept the vault, with Caleigh Latour taking first, Emilee Geiger and Ninah Keliihananui tying for second. However there twould be another tie, this time for third place, between Hornets’ Jaelynn Lacey and Eagles’ Shawna Manor.
In the bar event, Seton Catholic’s Oona Hall, who competes as part of the Plattsburgh squad, took first, with teammates Latour taking second and Maleah Lunan placing third.
On the beam, Plattsburgh again had a strong showing with Lunan in first, Caleigh Latoya in second and Hall in third.
On the floor, Manor would post the highest individual score of the meet, with a 9.0. Hall would follow her up for Seton Catholic, with Latour behind her.
All-Around, Hall would post the highest score of the meet, with 32.45, followed by Latour, 32.4, and Manor, 31.6, rounding out the top-three. Grace Willmott had a quietly impressive all-around performance as well, placing fourth with a score of 28.85, for the Hornets.
Plattsburgh’s next gymnastics meet will be next Tuesday, at Peru. Beekmantown will wait until Tuesday, Oct. 18, for their next matchup, against Peru.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.