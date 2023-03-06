PLATTSBURGH — With the first two contests being decided by a combined nine points, one would think the rubber match would live up to its predecessors. The girls Class D sectional final between Seton Catholic and Boquet Valley lived up to the hype.
It had momentum swings with runs countered by the other team. Players were giving it their all, fighting for loose balls and roaring for emotion. It felt destined for extra time, which is what fans were given by the Knights, 43-37 victory over the Griffins.
After Boquet Valley’s Ella Lobdell tied the game with five seconds to go, the momentum was in their favor. With the Griffins taking their first lead early into overtime, off the hands of Abbey Schwoebel, it felt as if Boquet Valley was set to win the game.
Then Seton Catholic’s Abby Pearl let off a heave and a prayer.
With seconds winding down on the shot clock, Pearl arched a shot that bounced around the rim before falling through the net to give the Knights a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
“I knew the [shot clock] was going,” Pearl said. “I was just trying to get it up there and I hoped it went in. When it went in, it was amazing.”
The Knights didn’t let the moment get a hold of them. They were quickly set to continue their frustrating defense, a 1-3-1 zone, to keep the Griffins at bay.
“Our staple is defense,” Seton Catholic coach Keagen Briggs said. “A little bit later in the year our offense started to come along and things got better. From day one, two years ago I wanted us to become a team that plays defense first, because on nights when we can’t score, our defense helps us out a lot.”
And that the defense did. While Schwoebel (19) and Lobdell (12) got their points, Boquet Valley was routinely flustered and couldn’t find any offensive rhythm. The Griffins sustained runs to keep them in the game, but couldn’t find the shot to give them the lead until overtime.
“We needed to keep track of [Schwoebel] and [Lobdell],” Madyson Whalen said. “We knew we had to have a stronger defense the whole game and just stay the course.”
Briggs said once he took over as coach two years ago he wanted the team to buy into the process of defense being the priority and they’ve followed suit.
“The fact that they accepted the challenge I gave them when I took over to become a team that’s bigger than one or two people and to become a complete team unit,” he said. “I don’t know what it is for today but I’m sure we might have had multiple people and probably all five of our starters with more than six points.
That’s what this game is about. It’s a team game, and you can’t win without it so I can’t be more proud.”
Briggs was close to his assessment. Pearl had a team high 17 points with Whalen adding 10. Gabriella Conti chipped in with seven and Grace Trombley had five. Charlotte Hughes closed out scoring with four, but two of those came from free throws that sealed the game.
After a 20-16 first half, both teams ramped up their play for a wild finish.
Boquet Valley would tie the score at 20 early in the third quarter, before Seton Catholic would go on a 6-0 run to gather the lead. The Griffins would counter and close the gap to one point as the quarter ended.
The teams battled back and forth in a sloppy fourth quarter that saw numerous fouls and turnovers allowing neither team to make a run.
Whalen was proud of how the Knights team defense kept them in the game, not allowing the Griffins to gain any traction.
“It was a much deserved game,” she said. “We stayed our course and we did what we had to do and we played as the team we had been building for two years. It just feels fantastic.”
With the victory, Seton Catholic will now face Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons, Saturday, at Hudson Valley Community College.
Briggs said he’s going to immediately start studying film of the Golden Knights, but wants to make sure his girls get some time to enjoy the moment.
“Celebrate it today,” he said. “We’re gonna talk and relax a little bit tomorrow. This is the farthest end these girls have made it in any sport other than individual sports like track and field. This is great, especially for the seniors to be able to at least win the section and hopefully make a run to the Final Four.”
—
Seton Catholic 43, Boquet Valley 37, OT
Boquet Valley (37)
Pulsifer 0-0-0, Schwoebel 6-4-19, Reynolds 0-0-0, Bisselle 1-0-3, Lobdell 5-1-12, Reynolds 0-0-0, Caputo 1-1-3, Dinton 0-0-0. TOTALS: 13-6-37
Seton Catholic (43)
Hughes 1-2-4, Langlois 0-0-0, Whalen 5-0-10, Trombley 1-3-5, Conti 3-0-7, Johnston 0-0-0, Pearl 8-0-17. TOTALS: 18-5-43
Halftime- Seton Catholic, 20-16
3-point goals- Seton Catholic (2) Pearl, Conti. Boquet Valley (5) Schwoebel 3, Bisselle, Lobdell
